Prince William and Kate Middleton Arrived at Lambrook School "With All the Gang" as Cambridge Kids Settle Into Windsor Life

They're back, baby!
I'm embarrassed to admit how much I actually missed the Cambridge family while they were off the grid on their summer vacation.
Happily for me and for royal fans everywhere, they're back to school and back to work, and we'll be seeing a lot more of them in public in the coming months.
Freshly back from their time in Balmoral with the Queen and settled into their new home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to their first day of school at Lambrook.
There, they gave us a lovely photo op situation, walking up to the school gates holding hands (well, bar Prince Louis), and showing us their best delighted smiles.
The Duchess of Cambridge continued her summer polka dot streak in a brown spotty dress by Rixo (opens in new tab), while the duke sported one of his trusty casual navy suits, and the kids wore their school uniforms for the first time (adorable).
Lambrook's headmaster, Jonathan Perry, welcomed the Cambridge family. He told them, "Welcome Your Royal Highnesses. Very nice to see you" (via Hello!).
Perry proceeded to shake the children's hands, saying, "Welcome George, welcome to Lambrook. Hello Louis, welcome."
He continued, "Welcome Charlotte—lovely to have you with us. We’re very excited about the years ahead. Are you excited children—looking forward to it?"
Their dad answered for the little ones, saying, "They’re looking forward to it. They have lots of questions."
In true British fashion, their mom remarked, "It's a lovely day again."
Hello! reports that the headmaster's wife, Jenny, told the little family, "Welcome back to Lambrook," to which William replied, "With all the gang."
An anonymous source told the publication, "They're really excited about starting a new school together, and I think mum and dad are too."
Up until now, George and Charlotte attended school together at Thomas' Battersea in London, but it's the first time Louis has joined them in the same establishment.
BTW, the Cambridge kids are probably going to have an ~OK~ time at Lambrook, where they will have access to—among other things—a golf course, a performing arts studio, and pet rabbits. Casual AF.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
