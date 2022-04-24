Prince George Reportedly Goes for “Trial Day” at New School Near Windsor

The Cambridges are gearing up for a move to Windsor —potentially as early as this summer—and the most recent step towards that goal is sending Prince George for a trial day at his new school nearby Windsor, The Daily Express reports. A source said George had visited a new school for a “settling in style trial class” arranged by teachers.

Though the school was not named, “the establishment is said to be one his parents have visited half a dozen times,” the Express reports, and that “staff at the school are understood to have been amused and relieved that the other children in the class did not recognize the young prince or understand his royal status.”

The school is also described as one where “students from wealthy European and Russian families are said to be among those attending” and is not as high profile as others that royals have attended. For context, George’s father Prince William attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire; George’s mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attended Marlborough College.

Currently, George and younger sister Princess Charlotte attend Thomas’s School in Battersea, where George and Charlotte are “treated like any other child while at school” and do not use their royal titles, instead going by George Cambridge and Charlotte Cambridge. (Dad William and uncle Prince Harry did the same when they were in school, going by William Wales and Harry Wales.)

In addition to sending George to this new school, Charlotte and younger brother Prince Louis will also likely attend the same school, the Mail on Sunday reports. The heightened search to settle the school choice likely has to do with the fact that Louis, who turned four years old yesterday, is set to begin school in September. HELLO! reports that the school the Cambridges are most interested in could be Lambrook, and that “back in February, the royal couple were reported to be particularly impressed by” the independent preparatory school.

News of George’s trial day comes on the heels of reports the Cambridges are looking to relocate to Windsor, plans that are “progressing rapidly” in hopes of not only being closer to Her Majesty but also because William and Kate are intent on giving their three children as normal an upbringing as possible before William ascends to the throne. The family currently splits their time between Kensington Palace in London and their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.