The British Royal Family have a plethora of Christmas traditions, including spending the festive season at the monarch's residence on Sandringham estate in Norfolk. However, 2024 may be a little different, if a new report is to be believed.

Following a difficult year, in which both Princess Kate and King Charles announced cancer diagnoses, Christmas could include some new traditions. According to the Daily Beast, "William and Kate are expected to host a 'rival Christmas party' at their home on the Sandringham estate, Anmer Hall, with Kate’s family including her parents, Mike and Carole, in attendance."

Unlike the formal Christmas parties of the past, which were impeccably hosted by Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton's festive celebration "will be notable for its studied informality," the publication reported.

The outlet also cited sources who suggested that other members of the Royal Family "are waiting to see how Charles’ health holds up in the coming months before making plans."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Daily Beast also reported one of Prince Andrew's friends claimed, "It will be a quieter Christmas than last year, but the question is, how quiet? Usually everyone would know what bits they are invited to by now. This year, it’s just wait and see."

The publication suggested that the Royal Family's annual Boxing Day hunt will still go ahead, but Prince William will take over from his father as the hunt's leader.

As for how the public will perceive Kate and William's Christmas plan, one source told the outlet to expect "more messaging this year... of a 'middle class flavor,' emphasizing eating chocolate, movie marathons, and generally sliding off the couch in a tryptophan haze like everyone else."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate and William are also expected to share private moments from their family's Christmas on social media. A former royal courtier told the outlet, "A little social media of the family eating chocolate and watching TV would be a very effective way of showing how normal Christmas is at Anmer Hall compared to what we hear about at Sandringham."