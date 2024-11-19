The Christmas Traditions Princess Kate and Prince William Share With Their Kids Every Year

The Royal Family is known to have a plethora of Christmas traditions. And as they've grown their own family, Princess Kate and Prince William have reportedly started to implement their very own traditions, too.

As the festive season approaches, reports have suggested that Kate Middleton plans to host a "rival Christmas party" this year. And according to a new report, previous Christmases are a good indication of how Kate and William plan to celebrate the holiday season this year.

As well as attending Princess Kate's Christmas Concert on December 6, the Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to entertain their children at events filled with festive fun. Per Hello! magazine, the family "enjoyed a day out at Lapland U.K. in Ascot in December 2022, which features reindeer, a toy factory, and a magical forest."

The royals reportedly kept a low-profile at the event, but were spotted by another attendee. The couple's children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—apparently left the wintery event with matching stuffed animals.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a source revealed to Hello! magazine that Kate and William "were spotted picking up their Christmas tree" from a local store close to their home, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, in 2023.

A source told the outlet, "It's no surprise that Prince William and his family picked their tree from Windsor Great Park... The late Queen always sourced Windsor Castle's Christmas trees there, and King Charles did so last year, too. He is keeping with the family tradition."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Beast , the Prince and Princess of Wales could be creating a brand new Christmas tradition in 2024. "William and Kate are expected to host a ' rival Christmas party ' at their home on the Sandringham estate, Anmer Hall, with Kate’s family including her parents, Mike and Carole, in attendance," the publication explained. The outlet said that Kate and William's party would "be notable for its studied informality."

