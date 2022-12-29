The Princess of Wales Made an Incredibly Sweet Last-Minute Change to Her Christmas Day Outfit

The Princess of Wales’ Christmas Day look this year was one of her boldest yet—but she apparently made a last-minute change to her outfit, The Mirror reports, and it’s all because of a thoughtful gift from husband Prince William.

One of Kate’s Christmas gifts this year from William was the gold-plated earrings she was spotted wearing during the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham, designed by Sezane—a longtime favorite of the Princess. It’s royal family tradition to open Christmas presents on Christmas Eve, “and Kate was clearly keen to wear the newest addition to her jewelry box as soon as possible,” the outlet writes. (In addition to the Sezane earrings, Kate wore an olive-green Alexander McQueen coat and a Philip Treacy fedora hat for the occasion.) Whatever earrings she had planned for Christmas Day, the Sezane ones beat them out, it seems.

Kate is clearly a big fan of the brand, as Sunday was the sixth time she’s been seen wearing earrings from the company in recent memory. (She’s also been seen wearing Sezane shirts and belts, too.) William, a thoughtful husband, clearly noticed his wife was a fan of the brand and made sure to shop accordingly—a sweet gesture not lost on royal watchers on Twitter. One called the gift “so thoughtful,” while another wrote “they are gorgeous earrings. She is bound to love them. I wish my husband was as thoughtful as William!”

And, like many pieces Kate wears, this particular Sezane design—the Dina earrings—promptly sold out within minutes of the Princess wearing them.