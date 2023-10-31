Prince William Calls Princess Kate “Crazy” for Taking Part in This Extreme Workout

“I absolutely love it,” Kate said.

It’s no secret that the Princess of Wales enjoys a good workout, but there’s one exercise routine that’s a bridge too far for her husband, Prince William—cold swimming.

On a joint appearance (along with Princess Anne) on Mike Tindall’s “The Good, the Bad, & The Rugby” podcast, Kate spoke about the importance of being active, and revealed one of her current fitness endeavors is cold swimming. “The colder, the better,” she said. “I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William’s like, ‘Catherine, you’re crazy.’ And it’s dark, and it’s raining.” 

Per People, while meeting well-wishers in Wales earlier this year, Kate spoke about wearing a robe after her swims: “She said she wears one of them when she goes cold water swimming,” local Alison Cheeke said. Why cold swimming? An article from Harvard Public Health said that cold water swimming is believed to provide both mental health benefits and physical exercise, although, admittedly, evidence is mixed.

In addition to cold water swimming, Kate stays in shape by playing tennis and jumping on the trampoline with her three children before school—which even resulted in a recent minor hand injury for the princess.

