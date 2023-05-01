Princess Catherine is Reportedly Giving Up the Role as Peacemaker Between Prince William and Prince Harry

As Marie Claire wrote about over the weekend, the fallout of the Princess of Wales and Prince Harry’s relationship has seen the two go from as close as any sibling to basically strangers. Even as Harry and older brother Prince William were (and, unfortunately, still are) at war, Kate often acted as peacemaker between the brothers—on full display, for example, at Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, not long after Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Now, reports The Daily Express, Kate is keen to give up the peacemaker mantle, as, after everything that has transpired, she doesn’t “feel the need” to speak to her brother-in-law.
“After Harry said so much about Kate in Spare, and about Camilla, the extended family—his stepmother, his sister-in-law—none of them really feel the need to follow up with a conversation,” said True Royalty founder Nick Bullen.
Nor does Kate feel a need to make amends with Meghan Markle, who Bullen told Us Weekly she was never particularly close to: “Kate and Meghan, there was never really any relationship beforehand,” he said. “You’d struggle to find pictures of just them together. There was that moment at Wimbledon, and that’s about it. They have no need to speak to each other.”
Though Kate and Meghan were never especially close, Kate and Harry were very much so. Harry even called Kate the “sister he never had.” Because of this closeness, Kate was particularly “hurt” by Harry voicing his frustrations in public, specifically in his memoir.
“Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” a source speaking to Us Weekly said.
An insider told OK that “Kate doesn’t even recognize this person Harry’s become,” and another source added “The lines of communication are totally over now. Harry has said he doesn’t foresee him and Meghan ever returning to live full-time in the U.K.—and he shouldn’t expect a welcome mat from Kate and William if that ever changes.”
