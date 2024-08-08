Princess Kate and Prince William Find Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry Rivalry "Frustrating"
"Harry and Meghan could have taken a great weight off their shoulders."
In recent months, reports have suggested Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are ready to heal the royal family rift. Conversely, other sources have hinted at continued discord between the two couples. One article, for instance, alleged Princess Kate and Prince William felt "pettiness" and "jealousy" because of Meghan's popularity. Now The Sun is reporting that Kate and William are frustrated by Meghan and Harry.
Royal expert Phil Dampier spoke to the publication, and suggested that Meghan and Harry's absence from the U.K. had become more obvious in 2024. As Princess Kate and King Charles had stepped back from royal duties following their respective cancer diagnoses, there were few senior royals to stand in for their duties.
“All of a sudden, the slimmed-down monarchy by default is looking very slim, so they are thin on the ground," Dampier explained, "and obviously, were they still working royals, Harry and Meghan could have taken up a lot of the slack." He continued, "So it is frustrating."
According to Dampier, the royal family has little option but to remain patient until Kate and William's children are older. "But we are where we are, and in some ways, you know, we're going to have to wait until George, Charlotte, and Louis are another 10 years older before they can start performing duties," he explained. "And in the meantime, it's going to be difficult."
Dampier also noted that Harry and Meghan would have been the perfect people to stand in for Kate and Charles during their health crises. "Harry and Meghan could have taken a great weight off their shoulders, and certainly the late Queen had massive plans for Harry and Meghan," he told the publication.
Obviously, Meghan and Harry have started a new life in California, and they stepped back from their royal roles for a plethora of reasons. For instance, during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Duchess Meghan revealed she'd experienced heinous racism in the U.K., which was allegedly instigated by both the press and members of the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also plan to embark on another royal tour, this time to Colombia, and the Prince and Princess of Wales are allegedly wary of the couple's travel plans. "Now that they [have] set up as this kind of rival court, they will obviously hope that things they do don't overlap what William's doing," Dampier claimed. "But it's just tragic that it's come to this, that they're doing their own thing."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Selena Gomez Pivots From All-White Wardrobe to a Touch of Olympic Gold
Summer whites are out, Gomez golds are in.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Desperate" to Heal Rift with Royal Family
A source suggested the U.S. election had played a part.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
According to Blake Lively, Going Topless Is Method Dressing
Her outfits for the 'It Ends With Us' press circuit gets more experimental by the day.
By India Roby Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Desperate" to Heal Rift with Royal Family
A source suggested the U.S. election had played a part.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Was "Completely Crestfallen" When Princess Kate Received Cancer Diagnosis
"It wobbled him... There’s no doubt about that."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Told King Charles and Queen Elizabeth She Won't "Be Rushed" When It Comes to Her Kids
"That takes quite a lot of courage."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Is Allegedly "Disgusted" Prince Harry Is Receiving a Sizable Inheritance
"He's letting it be known that he thinks it's a pretty rotten situation."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is Staying "Very Calm" and Living "Day to Day" During Cancer Treatment
The Princess of Wales wants to "rise above the noise and the drama."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Addressed His Anger After "Cruel" Argument with Meghan Markle
"Did you overhear adults speak that way when you were growing up?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
George, Charlotte, and Louis "Know Very Little About Their Cousins," Archie and Lilibet
"They will start asking their parents why they are estranged from the royal family."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Is "Spitting Mad" Prince Harry Keeps Talking About Princess Diana in the Press
"William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good."
By Amy Mackelden Published