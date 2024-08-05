Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Travel to Colombia for Their Next Royal Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have planned the destination of their next royal tour. Colombia's vice president, Francia Márquez, shared the news that the Duke of Duchess of Sussex would be visiting Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali in the coming months.

In a statement shared on August 1, Márquez revealed (via People), "As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country."

Although it's not yet known when the Sussexes plan to visit Colombia, there is already much excitement about the trip. Discussing Harry and Meghan's plans to visit Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali, Márquez said, "In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress." They continued, "In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will travel to Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali in Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan's decision to visit Colombia makes sense as the country is set to host the World Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in November 2024. Through the Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes have shown their commitment to creating a better world for children everywhere, which will evidently play a role in their trip to Colombia. "During their visit, the Duke and Duchess, as well as the Archewell Foundation, will take part in a number of activities related to this important topic," Márquez explained.

The conference itself will cover a number subjects on which Meghan and Harry regularly campaign, such as "creating safer physical and virtual spaces, addressing issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and the impact of these threats on mental health."