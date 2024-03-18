Princess Kate Will Be "Ready to Talk" About Her Absence When She Gets Back to Work, Source Claims

Princess Kate (AKA Kate Middleton) is most likely to reveal details of her prolonged absence once she gets back to work, sources have claimed.

"When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it," a source close to Kate told Us Weekly. They added that Kate would most likely reveal more details "when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public."

This echoes comments made by a source close to the royals over the weekend, speaking to the Sunday Times. "They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements," the Times' source said. "If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it."

Princess Kate was last seen out in public on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has been absent from public life since Christmas Day, with the Palace announcing that she had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery" in mid-January. Since then, her recovery has been shrouded in mystery—even among Palace staffers, allegedly.

"Nobody at the Palace knows what the exact medical condition Kate has been suffering with," Us Weekly's source continued.

"But Kate is a very transparent person. She’s not really capable of lying but at this stage and just wants her privacy."

"She doesn’t hide things and doesn’t have that ability to sneak around," the insider continued, adding that Kate would be most likely to "open up to a regular person" and that she "doesn’t want all this fuss and bother."

Because of the Palace's vague statements about Kate's wellbeing and whereabouts, conspiracy theories have been running rampant online. But if these royal-adjacent sources are to be believed, Kate may simply want to speak about her illness and recovery on her own terms—which, fair enough.