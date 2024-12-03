Princess Kate Masters Symbolic Dressing in Meaningful Maroon Coat and Queen Elizabeth's Pearls for Qatari State Visit

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to sartorial diplomacy, having carried out many an overseas tour. Whether it's through color choices, traditional fabrics, or symbolic accessories, her outfits always manage to hit the right notes, and Tuesday, Dec. 3 was no different as the princess joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William for a major state visit at Buckingham Palace.

The 42-year-old royal—who has been making a gradual return to public duties amid her cancer battle—welcomed the Amir of Qatar and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher Bint Hamad Bin Suhaim Al-Thani, to London during a special ceremony. The princess looked elegant in a bespoke Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat, and she wasn't just choosing a burgundy style because it's one of the season's hottest colors; the royal's McQueen coat was crafted in the same maroon hue as the Qatari flag.

She kept her diplomatic dressing going by wearing head-to-toe burgundy accessories, choosing a previously worn Sahar Millinery hat, an old favorite Chanel top-handle bag and a new pair of maroon leather boots.

The Princess of Wales paired her coat with tall leather boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess carried a burgundy Chanel bag for the visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it wasn't just her outfit that honored Qatar, with the princess wearing jewelry that holds a special meaning both for the Qatari people and the Brits.

The Princess of Wales wore Queen Elizabeth's Japanese Pearl Choker—a piece she wore to both the late Queen's funeral and the service for Prince Philip—along with Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain Pearl Earrings. Pearls are a significant symbol of Qatar and its history, as the pearl diving industry has been a part of the nation's culture for thousands of years.

In fact, Sheika Jawaher gifted Queen Camilla a multi-strand pearl necklace during her visit.

The Waleses posed with the Amir of Qatar and his wife before the official welcome ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the official welcome ceremony for the Amir and Sheika, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace along with King Charles. Queen Camilla was forced to pull out of the event due to the lingering effects of a chest infection she's been fighting off for weeks, but joined the group for lunch at the palace.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Monday, it was announced that the princess—who was originally only scheduled to attend the welcome ceremony—would join the Qatari royals for the private lunch followed by a viewing of some special objects from the Royal Collection Trust that are related to the country.

Princess Kate will not be attending the state banquet on Tuesday night, however, while Queen Camilla will join the party for photos and the dinner portion of the evening.

While the princess's exact outfit isn't available to shop (we all can't have custom McQueen), get the look with some similar options, below.

Zara Manteco Wool Blend Coat $229 at Zara

Shashi Louise 14k-Gold-Plated & Cultured Freshwater Pearl Long Necklace $128 at Saks Fifth Avenue