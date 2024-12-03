Princess Kate Masters Symbolic Dressing in Meaningful Maroon Coat and Queen Elizabeth's Pearls for Qatari State Visit
The Princess of Wales used her outfit to pay homage to Qatar.
The Princess of Wales is no stranger to sartorial diplomacy, having carried out many an overseas tour. Whether it's through color choices, traditional fabrics, or symbolic accessories, her outfits always manage to hit the right notes, and Tuesday, Dec. 3 was no different as the princess joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William for a major state visit at Buckingham Palace.
The 42-year-old royal—who has been making a gradual return to public duties amid her cancer battle—welcomed the Amir of Qatar and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher Bint Hamad Bin Suhaim Al-Thani, to London during a special ceremony. The princess looked elegant in a bespoke Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat, and she wasn't just choosing a burgundy style because it's one of the season's hottest colors; the royal's McQueen coat was crafted in the same maroon hue as the Qatari flag.
She kept her diplomatic dressing going by wearing head-to-toe burgundy accessories, choosing a previously worn Sahar Millinery hat, an old favorite Chanel top-handle bag and a new pair of maroon leather boots.
But it wasn't just her outfit that honored Qatar, with the princess wearing jewelry that holds a special meaning both for the Qatari people and the Brits.
The Princess of Wales wore Queen Elizabeth's Japanese Pearl Choker—a piece she wore to both the late Queen's funeral and the service for Prince Philip—along with Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain Pearl Earrings. Pearls are a significant symbol of Qatar and its history, as the pearl diving industry has been a part of the nation's culture for thousands of years.
In fact, Sheika Jawaher gifted Queen Camilla a multi-strand pearl necklace during her visit.
Following the official welcome ceremony for the Amir and Sheika, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace along with King Charles. Queen Camilla was forced to pull out of the event due to the lingering effects of a chest infection she's been fighting off for weeks, but joined the group for lunch at the palace.
On Monday, it was announced that the princess—who was originally only scheduled to attend the welcome ceremony—would join the Qatari royals for the private lunch followed by a viewing of some special objects from the Royal Collection Trust that are related to the country.
Princess Kate will not be attending the state banquet on Tuesday night, however, while Queen Camilla will join the party for photos and the dinner portion of the evening.
While the princess's exact outfit isn't available to shop (we all can't have custom McQueen), get the look with some similar options, below.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
