The Royal Family has plenty of Christmas traditions that differ from the rest of us (like giving a recorded speech to the nation, for one). But when Prince William eventually takes the throne, it sounds like Kate Middleton might want to make a few changes—at least according to one royal insider.

For hundreds of years, the royals have exchanged their gifts on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day, a German tradition that was introduced by Queen Victoria and her German husband, Prince Albert, in the 1800s.

According to the Daily Beast, a source claimed that Queen Elizabeth enjoyed opening gifts the day before Christmas, as she "disliked extravagance and overt expressions of consumerism" and "preferred Christmas Day to have a sacred note."

Princess Kate, however, isn't a fan, per one insider. “Kate has always found the presents on Christmas Eve thing weird. It is definitely going to be got rid of when they are officially running things," a source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales told the publication.

Princess Kate, seen during her 2022 Christmas concert, is reportedly keen to switch up some old royal traditions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Waleses spend time at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall—which is on the King's Sandringham estate— during the holidays, and the Daily Beast's source said that Christmas will look quite different at their home.

The insider said that the usual Christmas traditions "will continue this year at Sandringham in some shape or form but everything is going to be much more relaxed and have a middle-class flavor at Anmer Hall."

"You can bet your bottom dollar they will be doing proper presents for each other and the kids there on Christmas Day," the source added.

No matter when their presents are exchanged, the Waleses are set to celebrate in a big way on Dec. 6. The Princess of Wales will host her annual Christmas carol concert, with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis expected to attend.

The princess is also reported to have invited the families of children killed during a tragic knife attack at a dance class over the summer, with the Sun reporting that their presence "will mean more to her than ever before."