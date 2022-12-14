Prince William and Kate Middleton's first Christmas card as the Prince and Princess of Wales might be their most casual yet. In the low-key portrait, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, the Prince and Princess and their three children—George, Charlotte, and Louis—are seen walking hand-in-hand outside their Norfolk estate, Anmer Hall.

The photograph marks a more casual turn for the Waleses, most of whom are wearing denim: Kate and William are both wearing jeans and button-up shirts, and Charlotte and Louis are wearing denim shorts. Prince George, who occupies a slightly different role as the heir to the throne, wears a polo shirt and shorts.

(Image credit: Matt Porteous)

The release of the annual Christmas card—a longstanding holiday tradition for the royal family (Camilla and Charles released their own days ago)—comes at a particularly thorny period for the royal family. The second part of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan drops later this year, and is poised to be explosive: the most recent trailer saw Harry say of William: "They were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

It's not likely to be the end of turmoil for the royal family following the death of the Queen this past fall. In January, Harry's memoir, Spare, will come out; Omid Scobie's book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival will follow later in 2023.