"We Are on the Freedom Flight": Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Docuseries Trailer Is Out

The Royal Family allegedly breathed a "sigh of relief" following the release of Harry & Meghan volume 1 on Netflix, but judging by a new trailer for volume 2, they might have lowered their guard a little prematurely.
In just over a minute, the teaser delivers hard-hitting one-liners one after the other, and wow—I don't think I'm mentally prepared for what's to come this Thursday, Dec. 15.
"I wonder what would have happened to us, had we not gone out when we did," Prince Harry says first.
Then Meghan Markle's voice chimes in, "Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were."
Harry adds, "I said, 'We need to get out of here.'"
Then we cut to a video diary Harry filmed while presumably flying to Canada, the Sussexes' first destination after leaving the U.K. for good. Here, the duke delivers this shocker: "We are on the freedom flight," before letting out a short giggle. WHEW.
At one point, Harry points out the "institutional gaslighting" that goes on in the royal Firm, then Meghan drops her own mic with this zinger: "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves." Wow, move over, "Were you silent or were you silenced?" there's a new history-making quote in town.
Then, one source says to the camera, "They were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation," where "they" could either be the tabloid press or the Royal Family itself.
Signs point to it being the latter, however, because Harry then says, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." Honestly, I may never recover from the trailer alone.
Then comes the surprise voice of Tyler Perry: "They just wanted to be free. They wanted to be free to love and be happy." On camera, he says, "I applauded that." (Perry offered his home to the couple when they first made their royal exit.)
So, yeah. Something tells me it's going to be big.
Harry & Meghan. The Netflix Global event continues December 15. pic.twitter.com/4PNOThV9fMDecember 12, 2022
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Filmed Their Netflix Doc in a $33 Montecito Mansion, But It's Not Theirs
There's no rule against this, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Recycled a Stunning Festive Gown to Tease Her Christmas Carol Concert
No notes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
It Was Always Prince Harry Who Wanted Out of the Royal Family, Friend Says
Marrying Meghan Markle just gave him the courage to take the leap.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Filmed Their Netflix Doc in a $33 Montecito Mansion, But It's Not Theirs
There's no rule against this, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Fell Unconditionally in Love," Relationship Expert Says
They're so sweet together.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle and Her Niece Ashleigh Hale: Everything We Learned About Their Relationship From 'Harry & Meghan'
She's like a substitute sister for the duchess.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't the First to Film a Real-Life Documentary and Don't Deserve the Hate They Get, Historian Says
The Sussexes can't put a foot right in the eyes of some people.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Felt "Embarrassed" About Her Awkward First Meeting With Prince William and Princess Kate: Body Language Expert
Meeting the in-laws is never easy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Seemed "Nervous" While "Confident" Meghan Markle Told the Story of Their First Date: Body Language Expert
He was embarrassed for being late.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Harry & Meghan' on Netflix: The Biggest Revelations
The Sussexes tell it their way.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Wore Princes Diana's Ring Symbolizing "Trust" and "Sympathy" Ahead of Netflix Doc Release
Color me intrigued.
By Iris Goldsztajn