"We Are on the Freedom Flight": Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Docuseries Trailer Is Out

The Royal Family allegedly breathed a "sigh of relief" following the release of Harry & Meghan volume 1 on Netflix, but judging by a new trailer for volume 2, they might have lowered their guard a little prematurely.

In just over a minute, the teaser delivers hard-hitting one-liners one after the other, and wow—I don't think I'm mentally prepared for what's to come this Thursday, Dec. 15.

"I wonder what would have happened to us, had we not gone out when we did," Prince Harry says first.

Then Meghan Markle's voice chimes in, "Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were."

Harry adds, "I said, 'We need to get out of here.'"

Then we cut to a video diary Harry filmed while presumably flying to Canada, the Sussexes' first destination after leaving the U.K. for good. Here, the duke delivers this shocker: "We are on the freedom flight," before letting out a short giggle. WHEW.

At one point, Harry points out the "institutional gaslighting" that goes on in the royal Firm, then Meghan drops her own mic with this zinger: "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves." Wow, move over, "Were you silent or were you silenced?" there's a new history-making quote in town.

Then, one source says to the camera, "They were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation," where "they" could either be the tabloid press or the Royal Family itself.

Signs point to it being the latter, however, because Harry then says, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." Honestly, I may never recover from the trailer alone.

Then comes the surprise voice of Tyler Perry: "They just wanted to be free. They wanted to be free to love and be happy." On camera, he says, "I applauded that." (Perry offered his home to the couple when they first made their royal exit.)

So, yeah. Something tells me it's going to be big.