King Charles Beats the Intense U.K. Heat With a Surprisingly Un-Royal Accessory
Palaces weren't built for this weather.
The U.K. has been battling record-high temperatures the past week, and despite the sweltering heat—and no air conditioning—King Charles kept up with his regularly scheduled royal duties. Ironically, The King was marking London Climate Week, and while addressing the historic weather, he had a royal aide bring along something to take the edge off.
In photos from the event, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, Master of the Household to the Sovereign is seen using a battery-powered fan to cool off The King as he chatted with guests at a St. James’s Palace reception.
Per the Express, there were fans set up around the palace during the event, but with temperatures reaching 96 degrees, it did little to help the situation. The King, dressed in a suit and tie, was pictured wiping the sweat from his face despite his portable fan situation.
The event focused on the impact of super-pollutants on the environment, with King Charles speaking with groups like the Clean Air Task Force and Clean Air Fund.
During the event, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband gave “safety announcements” about the accommodations in place, noting, “The very fact that we have to do that here in the U.K. in June says quite a lot about the circumstances that we are in.”
Prince William also marked London Climate Week earlier this week, teaming up with Robert Irwin—and riding in electric London bus—at an event for the Earthshot Prize.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.