King Charles Partakes in the Same Holy Tradition as Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana During His Royal Tour of Australia

King Charles was confronted by the monarch's rich and at times controversial past at the start of his royal tour of both Australia and Samoa.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla attended religious services at St. Thomas's Anglican Church in Sydney, Australia. During the visit, as the Daily Mail notes, the monarch signed the country's first official Bible and the book of common prayer.

The Bible, according to the publication, belonged to Rev. Richard Johnson—the first Christian Minister in the country—and has reportedly been signed by every member of the royal family who has made an official visit.

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles signed the Bible with is own fountain pen "on a page beneath the signature of the late Princess of Wales," Princess Diana, who signed the Bible when the pair visited back in 1983, shortly after they were married.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a service at St. Thomas's Anglican Church on October 20, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles was married to Princess Diana from 1981 to 1996, when their divorce was finalized after years of separation and just one year before the former Princess of Wales died in a tragic car accident.

In 1995, Princess Diana famously told the BBC: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” referring to the current Queen.

As the Daily Mail notes, the late Queen Elizabeth signed the same Bible back in 1954, "during the first visit of a reigning monarch to these shores." At the time, the Archbishop said the Bible "represents a significant history of this church and nation."

The whirlwind royal visit marks the first for King Charles since his coronation, and the most significant overseas trip he has undertaken since he announced he was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer back in February.

As Marie Claire previously reported, the King—following the advice of doctors—has paused his chemotherapy treatments during his visit to both Australia and Samoa, and is instead traveling with two physicians who will be monitoring him closely.

King Charles III And Queen Camilla arrive at Sydney Airport for their official welcome on October 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles's return to Australia is conjuring up memories and accounts of his previous '80s visit alongside the late Princess Diana.

At the time, in 1983, Princess Diana was only 21 years old and relatively new to royal life under the never-ending spotlight, as she had only been married to then-Prince Charles for less than two years.

"She seemed uneasy, even glum, and looked at the tarmac with downcast eyes throughout much of the brief airport picture session," The Age reported at the time, when the couple first touched down in Australia.

"Whatever the reason, Princess Diana had to work mightily to produce for the photographers the smile of a proud and happy young mother," the media outlet added.