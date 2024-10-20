King Charles Partakes in the Same Holy Tradition as Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana During His Royal Tour of Australia
The monarch was reminded of the royal family's past during his official visit.
King Charles was confronted by the monarch's rich and at times controversial past at the start of his royal tour of both Australia and Samoa.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla attended religious services at St. Thomas's Anglican Church in Sydney, Australia. During the visit, as the Daily Mail notes, the monarch signed the country's first official Bible and the book of common prayer.
The Bible, according to the publication, belonged to Rev. Richard Johnson—the first Christian Minister in the country—and has reportedly been signed by every member of the royal family who has made an official visit.
According to the Daily Mail, King Charles signed the Bible with is own fountain pen "on a page beneath the signature of the late Princess of Wales," Princess Diana, who signed the Bible when the pair visited back in 1983, shortly after they were married.
King Charles was married to Princess Diana from 1981 to 1996, when their divorce was finalized after years of separation and just one year before the former Princess of Wales died in a tragic car accident.
In 1995, Princess Diana famously told the BBC: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” referring to the current Queen.
As the Daily Mail notes, the late Queen Elizabeth signed the same Bible back in 1954, "during the first visit of a reigning monarch to these shores." At the time, the Archbishop said the Bible "represents a significant history of this church and nation."
The whirlwind royal visit marks the first for King Charles since his coronation, and the most significant overseas trip he has undertaken since he announced he was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer back in February.
As Marie Claire previously reported, the King—following the advice of doctors—has paused his chemotherapy treatments during his visit to both Australia and Samoa, and is instead traveling with two physicians who will be monitoring him closely.
King Charles's return to Australia is conjuring up memories and accounts of his previous '80s visit alongside the late Princess Diana.
At the time, in 1983, Princess Diana was only 21 years old and relatively new to royal life under the never-ending spotlight, as she had only been married to then-Prince Charles for less than two years.
"She seemed uneasy, even glum, and looked at the tarmac with downcast eyes throughout much of the brief airport picture session," The Age reported at the time, when the couple first touched down in Australia.
"Whatever the reason, Princess Diana had to work mightily to produce for the photographers the smile of a proud and happy young mother," the media outlet added.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
