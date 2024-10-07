Why King Charles Is Reportedly Taking a Break From Cancer Treatment in October
The King announced his diagnosis in February.
King Charles's cancer treatments have been "going well" in recent days, according to stepson Tom Parker Bowles. And although the 75-year-old monarch has been carrying out duties as usual, a new report claims he will need to stop cancer treatment for an important reason this month.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are heading on their first major overseas tour since announcing His Majesty was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February, with the couple heading on an 11-day trip to Australia and Samoa on Oct. 18.
According to the Daily Mail, "His Majesty will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies but that his doctors are happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away."
Once he returns home to London, The King will resume with treatments as usual, per the publication.
The royal couple might be embarking on a nearly two-week tour with just one rest day, but royal insiders told the Daily Mail that the schedule was "mindful" of King Charles's condition and the itinerary, created "in close consultation with his doctors" will "prioritize" his well-being.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the matter.
The King was diagnosed with cancer after going through a procedure for an enlarged prostate earlier this year, although the palace noted that he's not suffering from prostate cancer. At the time, Buckingham Palace shared that the monarch “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."
In April, the Royal Family's social media accounts announced The King would mark his return to work by visiting a cancer treatment center with Queen Camilla. Since then, he's carried out a number of engagements, telling a member of the public in August, "I'm not too bad," when asked about his health.
As for the royal couple's upcoming tour, King Charles gave us a preview of what to expect in Oceania on Oct. 2 as he joined former Samoan rugby player Freddie Tuilagi in a traditional dance at a Buckingham Palace reception. The event served as a Commonwealth celebration ahead of this month's Oceania visit, which will include a stop at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
