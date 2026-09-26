King Charles Developed a “Brilliant" Solution to His Royal Bubble Bath Dilemma, Says Former Highgrove Staffer

Stooks, who worked for The King for more than two decades, explains how his former boss had a special plumbing system installed at Highgrove so absolutely nothing went to waste—even his bath water
Speaking to Heart Bingo Online, Stooks says that instead of using a bubble bath solution, King Charles uses environmentally friendly lime oil. "He used to use one from the Highgrove Shop, and just a few drops in his bath," the former royal staffer shares. "Lime oil has such a lovely scent, and it’s meant to be really good for your skin."
“But the main reason he used it was he developed this brilliant system where his used bath water is saved and used to water the garden—and the lime oil is safe to use on plants,” Stooks explains.
Instead of going down the drain, the lime oil-infused bath water is used to water the extensive gardens at Highgrove House, which are available for the public to tour on select dates throughout the year. "It’s plumbed in a way that the water goes straight into these big barrels outside, and the water is then used around the garden," Stooks shares. "It’s very clever and it means nothing is wasted."
Stooks isn't the first royal employee to share stories about how The King "doesn't like any waste." Former Highgrove chef Visen Anenden recently told Marie Claire that Charles was "ahead of the curve" in terms of his views on organic foods and sustainability, noting that meals at his residences are made from local ingredients and food never went to waste.
“He’s always thinking about the environment and ways he can do his bit," Stooks added, calling The King "so forward-thinking."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
"We all know he’s passionate about the world around us and he practices what he preaches."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.