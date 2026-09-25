Princess Diana Changed Her Hairstyle After Queen Elizabeth "Told Her Off," Per Earl Spencer

One "ravishing" look stole the show—and the late Queen was "not amused."

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Princess Diana wearing a tiara waving from a glass carriage
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana will always be associated with her short haircut, and in the ‘80s and ‘90s, hordes of women rushed out to copy her signature shaggy ‘do. Although she sometimes wore her hair slightly longer or more tousled, there were very few occasions when she deviated from wearing it down. One of those was the 1984 State Opening of Parliament, which Diana attended alongside Queen Elizabeth and King Charles (then Prince Charles).

Princess Diana had been married to Prince Charles for just three years at the time, and she tested out a swept-back updo with the Spencer Tiara and a long, ruffled dress for the ceremony. In his new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, detailed the incident that resulted from her new hairstyle at the event.

Princess Diana wearing a long white dress and a tiara being saluted by a footman

Princess Diana tried out a new hairstyle for the 1984 state opening of Parliament.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth walking with her crown at the state opening of Parliament 1984 and Prince Charles and Princess Diana following behind her

Diana and Charles follow behind Queen Elizabeth during the event, held at the Palace of Westminster.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Her hair stylist, RIchard Dalton, swept Diana’s hair into a ‘chignon’—a bun pinned at the nape of the neck, as favoured by some movie stars a generation earlier,” Earl Spencer wrote. He added that fans let out “gasps of admiration” when she got out of her carriage since the public was “used to her trademark look” and “surprised that this had been replaced by something so ravishing.”

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Diana chose the Spencer family's diamond tiara—the same style she wore on her wedding day—for the opening of Parliament, and her brother noted that it "looked magnificent atop her sweeping hair, while her bone structure was shown off to great effect."

Princess Diana waving from a glass carriage wearing a tiara

Diana wore the Spencer tiara with her new hairdo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Diana’s updo was a hit with the public and the press, Earl Spencer wrote that Queen Elizabeth “was not amused” by the scene-stealing moment. Instead of covering the late monarch’s address to Parliament, all of the headlines “were about Diana’s new hairstyle.”

“Diana was told off, and she—ever respectful of ‘the boss,’ as she called the Queen—from that point on, always wore her hair more simply at events that they both attended,” Earl Spencer wrote.

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.