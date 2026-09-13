Former Royal Butler Says That "Caring" Grandfather King Charles Will Likely Recreate One of Queen Elizabeth's Eton Rituals With Prince George

Now that Prince George has started his first year at Eton College, life for Prince William and Princess Kate looks a bit different. George, 13, is boarding full-time at Eton, leaving an empty seat at the table in his Forest Lodge home. While Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are still attending nearby Lambrook School in Berkshire, George now has a taste of independence, just like his father had at Eton—and the future King just might take part in one tradition Prince William had with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
The late Queen would often invite William to Windsor Castle when he was a student at Eton College, since the boarding school is located just a stone’s throw away from Windsor. The Prince of Wales has shared fond memories of those times with his grandmother, and King Charles’s former butler, Grant Harrold, says that Prince George could now step into the same routine.
Speaking to Select Car Leasing, Harrold says that The King is a “caring” grandfather and will want to give George the best possible preparation for when he steps into his royal future.
“I imagine the King will possibly try to recreate the afternoon tea routine that his mother and son shared with his grandson,” Harrold shares. “Whenever he is in Windsor, I imagine he will make an effort to see George. He will want to know how he’s getting on at school, and also to start preparing him for the future.”
Harrold adds that The King, who was sent off to boarding school in Scotland as a child, is in a unique position to give advice to Prince George.
“He understands better than anyone the challenges George will face as the future King going through the difficult teenage years,” Harrold says. “He’s a very caring man and he loves his family dearly, so he will want to help his grandson in any way he can—even if that’s just being an understanding ear.”
Another benefit of going to Eton is the close proximity to the Wales family's home, Forest Lodge, which is just about 15 minutes away from the historic boarding school.
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“William and Kate are very family-orientated and they would want their children to be close to them,” Harrold notes. “I don’t think they would have wanted George to go to a boarding school at the other end of the country, which is of course what Prince Philip did with King Charles.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.