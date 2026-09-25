Queen Elizabeth Had a "Deep Mistrust" of One Particular Thing, Despite Being "Fearless in the Face of Almost Anything," Says Royal Author

Queen
Elizabeth II was a beloved Royal Family member who reigned as monarch for seven decades. While the late Queen appeared to be " fearless" when it came to most things, she did have one unbridled fear, according to a royal author.
In the book
Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story., royal biographer Robert Hardman discussed the one thing Queen Elizabeth II was particularly afraid of.
"She was undeniably brave," Hardman explained. "As will be noted later, she was fearless in the face of almost anything except
helicopters (for which she had a deep mistrust all her life, despite seeing two sons and two grandsons qualify as helicopter pilots)." Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Of course, Queen Elizabeth must have encountered a number of credible threats during her reign, but helicopters reportedly remained one of her biggest fears.
Per Hardman, "Her reign was peppered with occasions when politicians and the military were urging her not to visit places due to a plausible risk of assassination."
Pegasus Books
Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story.
"She was fearless in the face of almost anything except helicopters."
(Image credit: Getty Images)
For instance, "In 1961, many [politicians] warned [Queen Elizabeth] not to go to Ghana after a spate of bombings," Hardman shared.
The royal author continued, "In 1964, her British ministers were suggesting that she should cancel a tour of Quebec, where violent protests against the Crown were expected."
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Similar potential dangers continued throughout her reign, Hardman noted. When faced with credible threats, the monarch reportedly stayed remarkably calm.
"She was undeniably brave."
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Of course, Queen Elizabeth's lifelong fear of helicopters will be exceedingly relatable for many people.
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