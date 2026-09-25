Queen Elizabeth Had a "Deep Mistrust" of One Particular Thing, Despite Being "Fearless in the Face of Almost Anything," Says Royal Author

"She was undeniably brave."

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Queen Elizabeth wears a turquoise suit and matching hat while visiting Cumberland Pencil Company on June 5, 2008 in Cumbria, England
(Image credit: Getty Images/POOL/Tim Graham Picture Library)
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Queen Elizabeth II was a beloved Royal Family member who reigned as monarch for seven decades. While the late Queen appeared to be "fearless" when it came to most things, she did have one unbridled fear, according to a royal author.

In the book Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story., royal biographer Robert Hardman discussed the one thing Queen Elizabeth II was particularly afraid of.

"She was undeniably brave," Hardman explained. "As will be noted later, she was fearless in the face of almost anything except helicopters (for which she had a deep mistrust all her life, despite seeing two sons and two grandsons qualify as helicopter pilots)."

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Of course, Queen Elizabeth must have encountered a number of credible threats during her reign, but helicopters reportedly remained one of her biggest fears.

Per Hardman, "Her reign was peppered with occasions when politicians and the military were urging her not to visit places due to a plausible risk of assassination."

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip waving at her coronation

"She was fearless in the face of almost anything except helicopters."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For instance, "In 1961, many [politicians] warned [Queen Elizabeth] not to go to Ghana after a spate of bombings," Hardman shared.

The royal author continued, "In 1964, her British ministers were suggesting that she should cancel a tour of Quebec, where violent protests against the Crown were expected."

Similar potential dangers continued throughout her reign, Hardman noted. When faced with credible threats, the monarch reportedly stayed remarkably calm.

Queen Elizabeth sitting at a candle lit banquet table in a pink and orange gown

"She was undeniably brave."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Queen Elizabeth's lifelong fear of helicopters will be exceedingly relatable for many people.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.