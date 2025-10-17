King Charles Will Make History and Become First British Monarch in 500 Years to Carry Out This Special Honor
The King's big moment will happen when he travels to Vatican City next week.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to the Vatican to meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time from October 22 to 23. During the trip, The King will make history, becoming the first English monarch in 500 years to pray in public with the Pope—and they'll also celebrate a special milestone for the Catholic Church.
2025 marks a Jubilee Year for the church, and as head of the Church of England, The King will participate in a service with various Christian denominations in the Sistine Chapel. The two will unite in prayer, marking the first time a ruling English monarch has done so since King Henry VIII broke from the Catholic Church in 1534.
The theme of the service will also be meaningful to both leaders, as it's centered around nature and sustainability—issues close to both Pope Leo and The King.
Marking another historic step, His Majesty will visit the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls. Pope Leo will give The King the title of "Royal Confrater" of the abbey in a recognition of spiritual fellowship.
According to Buckingham Palace, the Basilica of St Paul’s Outside the Walls has created a special chair with King Charles's coat of arms in honor of his bond with the church, and "it will remain in the Basilica as a perpetual mark of mutual respect between Pope Leo and His Majesty as Heads of State."
The King will also visit with priests from Britain and across the Commonwealth during a reception at The Pontifical Beda College, while Queen Camilla will meet Catholic Sisters from The International Union of Superiors General, who are working around the world at grassroots level to support female empowerment.
