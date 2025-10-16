King Charles Has Been "Tucking Away" Money Since His £17 Million Divorce—And Is Now Richer Than Queen Elizabeth Was
But surprisingly, he's not a billionaire.
The Sunday Times Rich List is always eye-opening, and this year's list of the 350 wealthiest people in Britain reveals that King Charles's wealth has increased by £30 million in the past year. The King—who is the only member of the British Royal Family on the list—might be richer than his late mother ever was, but interestingly, he only ranks at number 238.
In 2024, King Charles's net worth was estimated at £610 million (roughly $819 million), and this year, that amount has increased to £640 million, per the Sunday Times. Comparatively, Queen Elizabeth's estimated net worth was £370 million at the time of her 2022 death.
Speaking to the media outlet, a former palace aide explained that The King worked to "carefully rebuilt his finances" after his £17 million divorce from Princess Diana in 1996. "He became prudent at tucking away some money from the duchy after that wipeout [of capital]," the source said. "We’re not talking vast sums here—several tens of millions, no more."
Charles and Diana's divorce might have cost the then-Prince of Wales millions, but the former aide shot down suggestions that Camilla Parker Bowles gave him an influx of cash. "There have been suggestions that Camilla brought a good deal of money into their relationship, but that’s really not correct," the insider said.
Royal biographer Robert Hardman told the Sunday Times that when comparing the British royals to other monarchies, the Royal Family's "financial arrangements really aren’t as complex." He added, "Our monarchy really isn’t as wealthy as many people would believe."
As the Sunday Times pointed out, the Duchy of Lancaster and the Crown Estate aren't The King's "personal assets," and have not been taken into account when estimating his total wealth.
"Both these estates come with the job as sovereign and there are rules circumscribing a monarch’s ability to sell or profit from them," journalist Robert Watts wrote. "To consider these the King’s personal holdings would be akin to an executive viewing the office laptop or the company car parked on their driveway as their own."
However, when he was Prince of Wales, Charles "assiduously" saved the money he made from the Duchy of Cornwall, which is now run by Prince William.
