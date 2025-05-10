A Surprising Royal Is Attending Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration Later This Month
Buckingham Palace shared the unexpected news in a statement.
An unexpected member of the Royal Family is set to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV later this month. The first American pontiff, 69-year-old Robert Francis Prevost who was born in Chicago, will be inaugurated in Vatican City's St. Peter's Square on May 18.
Pope Leo was selected following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at age 88. It's now been revealed that neither Prince William nor King Charles will be in attendance at the historical ceremony. Instead, another member of the Royal Family will represent the U.K. at the prestigious mass.
Prince William attended Pope Francis's funeral on April 26, "stepping in" for his father, King Charles, in Vatican City, where he showed himself to be the "ideal" future monarch, per royal experts. King Charles met with Pope Francis weeks prior to the pontiff's death, during a royal tour of Italy with Queen Camilla.
In a statement to Hello! magazine, Buckingham Palace revealed, "The Duke of Edinburgh will represent His Majesty at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV." The outlet further reported, "The Palace has not given a reason as to why The King nor Prince William will miss the occasion."
As both King Charles and Prince William have recently traveled to the Vatican, it makes sense that Prince Edward will handle the important responsibility of being present for Pope Leo XIV's inauguration.
The important event will attract world leaders and religious figures, as well as members of the general public. According to Reuters, as many as 200,000 people attended Pope Francis's inauguration in 2013.
Pope Leo's brother, John Prevost, told The New York Times, "The best way I could describe him right now is that he will be following in Francis's footsteps...They were very good friends. They knew each other before he was pope, before my brother even was bishop." Prevost also shared his belief that Pope Leo "has great, great desire to help the downtrodden and the disenfranchised, the people who are ignored."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Meghan Markle Does Date Night in a Denim Carolina Herrera Dress
The Sussexes were photographed enjoying Beyoncé's performance while dancing in the VIP box.
-
Queen Elizabeth Agreed to a Memorable Cameo as a "Joke" for Her Grandkids
The name's Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth.
-
'Forever' Doesn't Have a Perfect Happy Ending—And It's All the Better For It
Mara Brock Akil's Netflix romance series does justice to Keisha and Justin in the difficult decision they have to make.
-
Queen Camilla's VE Day Concert Outfit Was Pulled Straight From Husband King Charles's Closet
She brings borrowing from the boys to a new level.
-
King Charles Reveals the Night When Queen Elizabeth "Conga-ed" Into Buckingham Palace And "Sang 'Til 2 a.m"
The King admitted that he didn't "have the energy" his mother did years ago.
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Make a Surprise Appearance With King Charles and Queen Camilla
The palace made a last-minute addition to the guest list for one special event.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate’s Parenting Decisions With Louis and Charlotte are "Absolutely Critical" to the Crown
The Prince of Wales aims to make "the whole royal existence approachable and not scary for all his children."
-
Queen Camilla Honored Queen Elizabeth With a Rare $53,000 Brooch During "Stunning" Coronation Anniversary Event
The heirloom piece made an appearance at an official coronation portrait unveiling on May 6.
-
Prince George Gets a Taste of His Future as King During Rare Solo Outing With Parents Prince William and Kate Middleton
The 11-year-old joined his family and the British prime minister at a tea party honoring WWII veterans.
-
Why King Charles Is Reportedly "Frustrated and Upset" by Prince Harry’s Security Appeal
Charles is also reportedly upset with Harry "on a more personal level."
-
This Surprising Royal Has Been Dubbed the "Most Consistently Confident" Despite Public Perception
They've "never been fazed by being out in public."