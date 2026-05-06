Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's Husband Joked About Breaking Rules at King Charles's Coronation, Says Lip Reading Expert

King Charles is celebrating the third anniversary of his coronation on Wednesday, May 6, and looking back at the historic event, lip reading expert Nicola Hickling has shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the ceremony.

Prince Harry attended his father’s coronation without wife Meghan Markle, with the service falling on their son, Prince Archie’s, fourth birthday. As he took his place inside Westminster Abbey next to cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, the Duke of Sussex allegedly made a joke about breaking the seating chart.

Hickling, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino , claims that Brooksbank told Harry, “I think we need to swap.” Prince Harry replied, “Are you in my place?” and after the two laughed, Hickling says that the Duke of Sussex added, “Let’s stay like this and be placed wrong.”

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Prince Harry and Jack Brooksbank take their seats at The King's coronation on May 6, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jack and Prince Harry shared some laughs as they got situated at the Abbey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex appeared in high spirits as he chatted with Jack and his cousins inside Westminster Abbey, but flew back to California to be with his family almost immediately after the ceremony, skipping the rest of the royal festivities that weekend.

Observing Princess Anne’s interactions with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, Hickling says that Sir Timothy acknowledged the emotional background of the day.

After Laurence told the Princess Royal to “push up,” she replied, “Oh, for goodness’ sake, I’m very uncomfortable.” Hickling says that Laurence added, “I can’t imagine how you’re feeling,” before putting on his glasses and reading the program.

“Look at the first verse,” Princess Anne said, with Laurence noting that his brother-in-law “considered it very well.”

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Princess Anne arrives at the coronation with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne joined her brother in marking the third anniversary of his coronation on May 6, watching a 41 Gun Royal Salute in Hyde Park before attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace with The King, Queen Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.