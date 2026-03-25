King Charles and Queen Camilla’s U.S. State Visit Appears to Be Happening After All, Per Congressional Sources

The status of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to the United States has been in limbo for weeks, but according to U.S. political outlet Punchbowl News, a formal announcement is expected within days. Sources told the news site that the White House will release plans for the state visit “this week,” and that congressional schedules have been shifted to accommodate The King’s historic trip.

Sources involved in the planning told Politico that The King will “address Congress in a joint meeting the week of April 27,” marking the first time a British monarch has done so since Queen Elizabeth in 1991.

“​​The House will now be in session the last week of April, a change from the previously announced schedule,” Punchbowl News reported. President Donald Trump will also host a formal state dinner for his royal guests at the White House, although the president’s plans for a new ballroom won’t be complete for The King.

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Donald Trump is seen with King Charles during the U.S. state visit to Britain in September 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Donald Trump and Melania Trump are pictured during their visit to the U.K. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The three-day royal visit, planned to coincide with the 250th birthday of the United States, is expected to include a stop in New York City as well as Washington, D.C., per sources.

Questions about whether the state visit will happen have been swirling in recent weeks amid tensions between the United States and Britain.

"At a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it's clear this visit should not go ahead," said Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey, per the BBC.

However, others have suggested that since President Trump greatly admires The King, his trip could help repair relations between the two countries.

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Some U.K. politicians aren’t convinced. "The last thing that we want to do is have His Majesty embarrassed," Emily Thornberry, a Labour MP, told the BBC.