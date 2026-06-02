Many brands have seen the power of The Kate Effect—the economic phenomenon when the Princess of Wales wears a piece, and the brand’s sales skyrocket. From sunglasses to sweaters, Princess Kate’s fashions sell out again and again, prompting restocks and rereleases for brands. While many brands stay quiet on their royal customers, in the hopes that the Princess will wear the pieces again, some brands share their excitement.

Princess Kate first wore the brand's earrings in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales wears Soru earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We can confirm the ‘Kate Effect’ is a real thing,” the designers behind England-based jewelry brand Soru shared on Instagram. “We’re so honored that the Princess of Wales has chosen our designs on a number of occasions,” co-founder Francesca Kelly said. Princess Kate has worn the brand’s Baroque Pearl Double-Sided earrings and the Ruby Drop earrings on multiple occasions, from formal receptions to tennis matches—proving the statement design is still versatile and “royalty approved.”

“Yes, we are one of those brands that has been affected by the Kate Effect,” co-founder Marianna Doyle said. “We still can’t quite believe this happened to us,” the co-founders shared. Princess Kate first wore the earrings in 2016, and has stepped out in the designs again and again over the years.

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Princess Kate wears Soru earrings to Wimbledon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The baroque pearl earrings mean that no two pairs are identical. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soru was created by two sisters, Francesca and Marianna, in 2013. Since then, they have designed “luxurious, unique pieces” together in England, inspired by their Sicilian heritage.”Our vision has always been to create pieces that exude creativity, happiness and Italian flair,” the sisters said. Each piece is ethically handmade in Italy and Turkey from high-quality materials.

“We didn’t even know that she had our earrings,” co-founder Francesca Kelly shared. The sisters-turned-jewelry-designers received a call from a shop on The King’s Road, where Princess Kate is rumored to have purchased the earrings, letting them know that Princess Kate wore the brand’s baroque pearl earrings to an evening reception. “When we got that phone call we were like, ‘What? Hold on a minute.’ We were so shocked.” Speaking of the impact of the Kate Effect, Marianna reported, “The press went crazy, and it opened our business up to other markets all around the world.”

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