The Princess Kate Effect Is “A Real Thing," According To Royal Jewelry Designers

“When we got that phone call we were like, ‘What? Hold on a minute.’"

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Princess Kate Soru earrings
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many brands have seen the power of The Kate Effect—the economic phenomenon when the Princess of Wales wears a piece, and the brand’s sales skyrocket. From sunglasses to sweaters, Princess Kate’s fashions sell out again and again, prompting restocks and rereleases for brands. While many brands stay quiet on their royal customers, in the hopes that the Princess will wear the pieces again, some brands share their excitement.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge listens to the acceptance speech of Martin Roth the Director of the Victoria and Albert Museum (Photo by Matt Dunham - Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Kate first wore the brand's earrings in 2016.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 26: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception at Government House on Day 3 of a Royal Tour of Canada on September 27, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are visiting Canada as part of an eight day visit to the country taking in areas such as Bella Bella, Whitehorse and Kelowna (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales wears Soru earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“We can confirm the ‘Kate Effect’ is a real thing,” the designers behind England-based jewelry brand Soru shared on Instagram. “We’re so honored that the Princess of Wales has chosen our designs on a number of occasions,” co-founder Francesca Kelly said. Princess Kate has worn the brand’s Baroque Pearl Double-Sided earrings and the Ruby Drop earrings on multiple occasions, from formal receptions to tennis matches—proving the statement design is still versatile and “royalty approved.”

“Yes, we are one of those brands that has been affected by the Kate Effect,” co-founder Marianna Doyle said. “We still can’t quite believe this happened to us,” the co-founders shared. Princess Kate first wore the earrings in 2016, and has stepped out in the designs again and again over the years.

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LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 07, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Princess Kate wears Soru earrings to Wimbledon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 26: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception at Government House on Day 3 of a Royal Tour of Canada on September 27, 2016 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The baroque pearl earrings mean that no two pairs are identical.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soru was created by two sisters, Francesca and Marianna, in 2013. Since then, they have designed “luxurious, unique pieces” together in England, inspired by their Sicilian heritage.”Our vision has always been to create pieces that exude creativity, happiness and Italian flair,” the sisters said. Each piece is ethically handmade in Italy and Turkey from high-quality materials.

“We didn’t even know that she had our earrings,” co-founder Francesca Kelly shared. The sisters-turned-jewelry-designers received a call from a shop on The King’s Road, where Princess Kate is rumored to have purchased the earrings, letting them know that Princess Kate wore the brand’s baroque pearl earrings to an evening reception. “When we got that phone call we were like, ‘What? Hold on a minute.’ We were so shocked.” Speaking of the impact of the Kate Effect, Marianna reported, “The press went crazy, and it opened our business up to other markets all around the world.”

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Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.