King Charles Has One Surprising Regret from His Coronation Last May

King Charles’ Coronation last May seemed to relatively go off without a hitch—not bad, anyway, for it being the first one in 70 years—but he did have one thing he’d like to change. At a reception at Buckingham Palace celebrating the key behind-the-scenes players who made the Coronation happen five months ago, the King shared that he wished he’d brought a specific item to the Coronation Concert, held the day after his Coronation on May 7 at Windsor Castle. (Lionel Richie and Katy Perry headlined the event.)
“He said next time he would like to be closer—or bring his binoculars,” said Neil Walter, who was in charge of parking for the concert. (Spoiler alert: there won’t be a next time, Your Majesty—not one where you'll be in attendance, anyway.)
On Thursday, the King, Queen Camilla, and Princess Anne hosted a reception for both those involved in planning the Coronation and Queen Elizabeth’s funeral the September prior. Everyone from royal photographers to musical composers to government officials and volunteers were invited to be recognized for their service, People reports.
At the reception, Walter chatted with the King, who said that he felt his seat in the royal box was too far away from the stage. The concert was attended by 20,000 people and, despite their seats being set quite a ways back from the stage, the members of the royal family in attendance—including the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte—appeared to have a great time, clapping along to the music and waving Union Jack flags, joining the rest of the crowd in standing up and dancing along to Richie’s performance of “All Night Long.”
Opera star Andrea Bocelli performed “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in a duet with Bryn Terfel—a special request from the King and Queen. “The King and Queen Consort have demonstrated their appreciation of art and good music—which are gifts from the heavens—and that, as they lift the spirit, contribute to spreading good,” Bocelli said. “This is, per se, already a reason for all of us to be excited.” Of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” Bocelli said it was “a touching, intense, and evocative score, a true tribute to solidarity.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The Whole “Nepo Baby” Debate Really Aggravates Gwyneth Paltrow
Paltrow, who has two kids that could be considered “nepo babies” (if they ever decide to pursue a career in entertainment), is actually a “nepo baby” herself.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jodie Turner-Smith Posts Quote About “Unhealed” People the Day After Ex Joshua Jackson is Spotted at a Concert with Lupita Nyong’o
Though Nyong’o and Jackson are reportedly just friends, the same day she announced on Instagram that she, too, was going through a breakup.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Royal Expert Says It Would Be “Sad” if the Prince and Princess of Wales—Modern Royals Though They Are—Sent Prince George to a Boarding School Like Eton College
“For me, though, it is unthinkable to have children and then send them away to be looked after by someone else.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There Was an “Unspoken Deal Behind the Scenes” Between Queen Elizabeth and Then Prince Charles Over Camilla
The late Queen “always detested Camilla,” royal expert Christopher Andersen said.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
It Seems King Charles Is into Hot Goss Just Like The Rest of Us
Interestingly, his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, apparently was as well.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles is Still “Subtly Punishing” Prince Harry for ‘Spare,’ Royal Author Says
Duncan Larcombe said Harry is having to “jump through hoops” to talk to his father.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles is Reportedly “Very Jealous” that Prince William and Princess Catherine Are “Stealing His Limelight,” Royal Author Says
“He’s worked out a deal now, whereby Wiliam and Kate can have an allotted percentage of the limelight.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There’s a Way for King Charles to “Bring His Family Back Together Again”—But It Might Cause Controversy
He will have to make a decision relatively soon on the matter.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry "Snapped King Charles' Olive Branch in Half," Says Commentator
Eek.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Turned Down King Charles’ Invitation to Join Him at Balmoral
“For Harry, this was a missed opportunity.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The French President Hosted the Most Lavish Dinner for King Charles' Visit
Guests included Mick Jagger, Emma Mackey, and Hugh Grant.
By Iris Goldsztajn