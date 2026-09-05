Serena Williams's Custom Nike Jacket Pays Tribute to Her Incredible Career in Doubles Match With Sister Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams delighted tennis fans when they returned to the US Open on September 4, 2026 for a doubles match against Hao-Ching Chan and Maya Joint. For the special occasion, Serena donned an iconic Nike jacket, which paid tribute to her amazing success as a tennis icon.
Serena's
Nike jacket was emblazoned with her surname across the back in huge letters. But perhaps most notably, the sleeves of Serena's jacket listed the dates she won titles at the US Open throughout the years.
Per
Footwear News, Serena accessorized her eye-catching jacket with a pair of Nike Air Zoom Vapor X tennis shoes, along with a white Nike tennis dress. Her sister Venus opted for an outfit from Lacoste, which included a white tennis dress and a pair of white sneakers. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Serena Williams and Venus Williams arrive at the US Open on September 4, 2026.
(Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Serena Williams and Venus Williams arrive at the US Open on September 4, 2026.
(Image credit: Garrett Ellwood/USTA via Getty Images)
Having been playing professional tennis for more than 30 years, Serena's Nike jacket is an important reminder of the tennis star's sporting achievements thus far.
Serena Williams wears a custom Nike jacket at the US Open 2026.
(Image credit: Robert Prange/Getty Images)
Serena Williams wears a custom Nike jacket at the US Open 2026.
(Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Although Serena and Venus lost their doubles match on September 4, the combined successes of the sisters will undoubtedly go down in history.
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