Serena Williams's Custom Nike Jacket Pays Tribute to Her Incredible Career in Doubles Match With Sister Venus Williams

The duo wore matching tennis outfits and sneakers.

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Serena Williams wears a custom Nike jacket to play doubles with sister Venus Williams
(Image credit: Julian Finney/Garrett Ellwood/USTA via Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Serena Williams and Venus Williams delighted tennis fans when they returned to the US Open on September 4, 2026 for a doubles match against Hao-Ching Chan and Maya Joint. For the special occasion, Serena donned an iconic Nike jacket, which paid tribute to her amazing success as a tennis icon.

Serena's Nike jacket was emblazoned with her surname across the back in huge letters. But perhaps most notably, the sleeves of Serena's jacket listed the dates she won titles at the US Open throughout the years.

Per Footwear News, Serena accessorized her eye-catching jacket with a pair of Nike Air Zoom Vapor X tennis shoes, along with a white Nike tennis dress. Her sister Venus opted for an outfit from Lacoste, which included a white tennis dress and a pair of white sneakers.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Serena Williams wears a custom Nike jacket to play doubles with sister Venus Williams on Day Six of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2026

Serena Williams and Venus Williams arrive at the US Open on September 4, 2026.

(Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Serena Williams wears a custom Nike jacket to play doubles with sister Venus Williams on court before a Women&#039;s Doubles match on Day Six of the 2026 US Open

Serena Williams and Venus Williams arrive at the US Open on September 4, 2026.

(Image credit: Garrett Ellwood/USTA via Getty Images)

Having been playing professional tennis for more than 30 years, Serena's Nike jacket is an important reminder of the tennis star's sporting achievements thus far.

Serena Williams wears a custom Nike jacket to play doubles with sister Venus Williams

Serena Williams wears a custom Nike jacket at the US Open 2026.

(Image credit: Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Serena Williams wears a custom Nike jacket to play doubles with sister Venus Williams

Serena Williams wears a custom Nike jacket at the US Open 2026.

(Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Although Serena and Venus lost their doubles match on September 4, the combined successes of the sisters will undoubtedly go down in history.

Shop Outfits Inspired by the Williams Sisters

CATEGORIES
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.