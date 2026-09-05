Prince Harry "Used to Try and Escape" and "Disappear" From One Element of Royal Life, Per Former Royal Butler

During an appearance on "The Royals Uncensored" show (via the Express), Grant Harrold—who previously worked for the Royal Family as a butler—said of Harry, "Of course it was a long time ago I was there, but I always remember the whole security thing."
Harrold continued, "He had a close protection officer, there were a couple of back-ups that would follow them around, but I remember he used to try and avoid them."
According to the former butler, "He used to try and escape them. He didn't want them around."
As for how Prince Harry managed to evade his security officers when he was younger, Harrold shared, "He used to disappear round the back of the house and you'd have a police protection officer say 'Where has he gone?'"
Basically, it appears as though Prince Harry had quite the talent for escaping from authority figures when he needed to.
In many ways, it's understandable that a young Prince Harry might have tried to escape from his protection officers from time to time. Still, it's amusing to imagine the Duke of Sussex managing to successfully hide from royal employees who were searching for him.
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