Royal Fans Hope Prince Harry "Reunites With" an Unexpected Member of the Royal Family Following His U.K. Return, According to a New Poll

It's not Princess Kate.

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Prince Harry wears a suit and has red hair and a short beard
(Image credit: Getty Images ¦ Samir Hussein)
Jump to category:

Prince Harry recently shocked royal fans by announcing his decision to move back to the U.K. with wife Meghan Markle and their children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Now, a new poll has revealed that royal fans are secretly hoping that the Duke of Sussex reunites with one royal relative in particular.

Earlier this week, the Express "asked royal readers which royal they most wanted to see Harry reunite with." According to the outlet, royal fans selected a rather unusual Royal Family member.

Per the publication, "Out of over 1,000 votes, 256 were in favour of Harry reuniting with Peter [Phillips, Princess Anne's son who recently married Harriet Sperling]." Surprisingly, Phillips reportedly "had the most votes" out of any royal relative in this poll.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

In second place was Prince Harry's father, King Charles, which makes a lot of sense. Royal fans have generally been quite excited to follow the recent meetings between Harry and Charles.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips smiling and posing at a polo match

Royal fans said they wanted Prince Harry to reunite with Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Express also noted that Prince Harry didn't attend his cousin Phillips's wedding to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling. In fact, it's even thought that Harry didn't receive an invite to the royal wedding, which took place in June 2026. In spite of this, it appears as though there's plenty of public support for a potential reunion between Harry and Phillips.

Prince Harry and his cousin Peter Phillips attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2005

Peter Phillips and Prince Harry in Sandringham on December 25, 2005.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

It's likely that some royal onlookers have been hoping for a reunion between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William, or the Prince of Wales's wife Princess Kate. But according to the Express's poll, Phillips is currently the frontrunner.

Shop Royal Family Books

Explore More
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.