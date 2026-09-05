Earlier this week, the Express "asked royal readers which royal they most wanted to see Harry reunite with." According to the outlet, royal fans selected a rather unusual Royal Family member.
Per the publication, "Out of over 1,000 votes, 256 were in favour of Harry reuniting with Peter [Phillips, Princess Anne's son who recently married Harriet Sperling]." Surprisingly, Phillips reportedly "had the most votes" out of any royal relative in this poll.
The Express also noted that Prince Harry didn't attend his cousin Phillips's wedding to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling. In fact, it's even thought that Harry didn't receive an invite to the royal wedding, which took place in June 2026. In spite of this, it appears as though there's plenty of public support for a potential reunion between Harry and Phillips.
It's likely that some royal onlookers have been hoping for a reunion between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William, or the Prince of Wales's wife Princess Kate. But according to the Express's poll, Phillips is currently the frontrunner.
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