Why Queen Camilla Says She's "A Little Creaky" but "Still Standing" Following Her Summer Vacation in Balmoral

The Queen's revelation was a little too relatable.

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Queen Camilla visits Speke Hall in Liverpool as Patron of the National Literacy Trust on September 04, 2026
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The Royal Family vacations annually at their Balmoral estate in Scotland, which was one of the late Queen's favorite residences. Earlier this week, Queen Camilla returned to work, and on Wednesday, September 2, she made a solo visit to the Royal Academy of Dance global headquarters in London.

As the royal patron of the Royal Academy of Dance, Queen Camilla is a key supporter of the organization. During the visit, Sarah Platt, a dance teacher who has taught The Queen, asked about Camilla's wellbeing following her summer vacation.

Queen Camilla responded (via Hello! magazine), "I'm still standing! Just!" The Queen also added, "But I'm a little creaky," which is more than a little relatable.

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Per Hello!, Queen Camilla met Platt in 2017 during an official visit to learn about the organization's Silver Swan's program, which encourages people over 55 years old to take part in dance.

Recounting their meeting, Platt explained, "She said, 'I wouldn't mind becoming a silver swan,' and said her office would be in touch. I never thought they would be, but they did, and we started only a few months later.'"

Queen Camilla, Patron of the Royal Academy of Dance visiting their global headquarters on September 2, 2026

Queen Camilla told dancers, "I'm a little creaky."

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Platt continued (via Hello! magazine), "We've been doing the classes ever since. I go to Clarence House. There's normally around four of them, Her Majesty and a few friends or staff."

The teacher further said of The Queen, "She loves ballet, and she really gives it her all."

Queen Camilla, Patron of the Royal Academy of Dance visiting their global headquarters on September 2, 2026

Queen Camilla visited the Royal Academy of Dance on September 2, 2026.

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla might be feeling "a little creaky" after her summer break, but that didn't stop her from attending a multitude of official engagements this week.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.