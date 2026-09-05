Why Queen Camilla Says She's "A Little Creaky" but "Still Standing" Following Her Summer Vacation in Balmoral

As the royal patron of the Royal Academy of Dance, Queen Camilla is a key supporter of the organization. During the visit, Sarah Platt, a dance teacher who has taught The Queen, asked about Camilla's wellbeing following her summer vacation.
Queen Camilla responded (via Hello! magazine), "I'm still standing! Just!" The Queen also added, "But I'm a little creaky," which is more than a little relatable.
Per Hello!, Queen Camilla met Platt in 2017 during an official visit to learn about the organization's Silver Swan's program, which encourages people over 55 years old to take part in dance.
Recounting their meeting, Platt explained, "She said, 'I wouldn't mind becoming a silver swan,' and said her office would be in touch. I never thought they would be, but they did, and we started only a few months later.'"
Platt continued (via Hello! magazine), "We've been doing the classes ever since. I go to Clarence House. There's normally around four of them, Her Majesty and a few friends or staff."
The teacher further said of The Queen, "She loves ballet, and she really gives it her all."
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Queen Camilla might be feeling "a little creaky" after her summer break, but that didn't stop her from attending a multitude of official engagements this week.