Queen Elizabeth's Death Created a "Vast Chasm" in Society and the "Old Certainties Are Gone," Says Royal Expert
"Patriotism has declined, everyone is complaining."
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Queen Elizabeth II lived an incredible life, which included serving as the British monarch for seven decades. When Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, her son King Charles took the throne. But according to one royal expert, the late Queen's death created a "vast chasm."
Majesty's editor and respected royal expert Ingrid Seward wrote for the Sun, "We knew it would be the end of an era when we lost Queen Elizabeth—but the chasm she has left in public life is vast."
Referencing tumultuous global politics, Seward wrote, "The old certainties have gone. There are no Churchillian leaders to guide us. Patriotism has declined, everyone is complaining."Article continues below
According to the royal expert, the former monarch had a talent for uniting people.
"Tiny, reticent, and dignified, The Queen was always there as a pillar of stability and continuity," Seward shared. "A smudge of vivid color on a stormy day."
Seward proffered that Queen Elizabeth "represented commitment" to people all over the globe, making her a crucial symbol.
"She exuded what is called majesty, and when her loyal staff went to see her in her private rooms, they talked about going into 'the presence,'" Seward wrote.
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Noting that Queen Elizabeth was known for her love of horses and dogs, Seward suggested that the monarch was an important reference point.
"It was comforting and secure to know how she would feel about the dramas of her age," Seward said.
According to the expert, Queen Elizabeth's alleged "calming influence on world affairs" is missed now more than ever.
While Seward offered some praise to King Charles, the royal expert also shared her belief that no-one can take the late monarch's place.
"King Charles has done a brilliant job—he is a fantastic ambassador—but the respect The Queen commanded was on a different level," Seward explained.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.