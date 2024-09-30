King Charles Reveals Why Queen Elizabeth “Chose to Spend Her Final Days” at Balmoral Castle
The King said Scotland is a “uniquely special place.”
For Queen Elizabeth, Balmoral Castle wasn't just a royal residence; it was a private sanctuary where she could shed the weight of the crown and simply be herself. Speaking to the Scottish parliament on Saturday, Sept. 28, King Charles gave a touching insight into why his mother "chose" to live out her last days on the Balmoral estate.
The King gave a speech in honor of the Scottish parliament's 25th anniversary, touching on his fond memories of the country.
"Speaking from a personal perspective, Scotland has always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself," he said.
King Charles went on to stress the importance of the Balmoral estate to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died at the castle in September 2022 at the age of 96.
"My late mother especially treasured the time spent at Balmoral, and it was there, in the most beloved of places, where she chose to spend her final days," he said.
The King added his "beloved grandmother was proudly Scottish," referring to the Queen Mother, whose family seat is Glamis Castle in Scotland.
Indeed, Balmoral held a special place in Queen Elizabeth's heart. Nestled in the Scottish Highlands, the castle and its surrounding land—more than 50,000 acres of it—gave her a respite from the buzz of Buckingham Palace and the chance to embrace the simple joys of country life.
Each summer, the Royal Family vacations on the Balmoral estate, enjoying simple pleasures such as horseback riding, fishing, hunting and country walks.
Queen Elizabeth even pranked some American tourists on the property once, with her former personal protection officer Richard Griffin sharing the story on the Sun's Royal Exclusive show. When the couple didn't recognize the monarch, she told them, "I live in London, but I've got a holiday home just the other side of the hills."
As for King Charles, he's continued his mother's traditions—and affinity for Scotland—telling the Scottish parliament, "We are all, at the end of each day, united by our love of Scotland."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
