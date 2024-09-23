Princess Kate and Prince William "Treated Themselves" to a Weekend Away Without Their Kids

The royals reportedly escaped to "the monarch's private Highland estate" for a few days.

Kate Middleton and Prince William smiling in Soho, London on May 04, 2023
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

On Sunday, September 22, Princess Kate stepped out for the first time since completing her chemotherapy treatment. The Princess of Wales was photographed arriving at Crathie Kirk Church, which is near to the Royal Family's residence of Balmoral Castle in Scotland. And according to a new report, Kate Middleton and Prince William traveled to Scotland without their three kids for the weekend.

Kate joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the church service. William and Kate's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—weren't in attendance. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales "treated themselves to a weekend away in Scotland without their children."

The outlet reported that the two royals "spent a few days at Balmoral, the monarch’s private Highland estate," which sounds simply delightful.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wearing rain jackets and dark jeans on an overcast day

Prince William and Princess Kate traveled to Scotland without their three kids.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a difficult year for the Royal Family after Princess Kate announced she'd been diagnosed with cancer in March 2024. Since then, Kate has only made a handful of public appearances alongside her family.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales released an intimate Instagram video in which she revealed she had completed preventative chemotherapy treatment.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she wrote in the caption.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate continued. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she explained. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Topics
Prince William Prince Louis Prince George Princess Charlotte King Charles Camilla Parker Bowles
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸