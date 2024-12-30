King Charles Pays Tribute to Jimmy Carter, and Recalls Late President's 1977 Visit to U.K.
"He devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights."
King Charles has shared a personal tribute to President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday, December 29, at the age of 99, via The Independent.
Charles shared the tribute to his Instagram Stories, and captioned his post on X, "A condolence message from The King to President Biden and the American people following the death of former US President Jimmy Carter."
King Charles' message said, "It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Carter. He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights. His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977." The King continued, "My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter's family and the American people at this time."
Carter visited the U.K. in 1977, where he was invited to Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II, before attending a NATO meeting with other world leaders, via the Daily Mail. Due to a love of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, Carter visited Wales on five separate occasions following his presidency, and seemingly had an affinity for the country, the BBC noted.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden shared their own statement following the death of Carter. "With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us," the Bidens wrote, via the BBC. "He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe."
The statement continued, "He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
