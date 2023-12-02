King Charles Had Just Two Frosty Words for Son Prince Harry After the Release of the Netflix Docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’

A furious King Charles had just two words for his younger son Prince Harry after divulging private family matters in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan: “That fool,” the King said.
This is according to Omid Scobie in his new book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, out this week. The six-part eponymous docuseries, filmed alongside wife Meghan Markle, netted the Sussexes a cool $100 million as a part of their ongoing deal with Netflix, and of the Liz Garbus-directed series, Scobie writes “At the Palace, heads were in hands and migraines were brewing. ‘[The show] took the wind out of everyone’s sails,’ said one aide. ‘[Charles] went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticizing ‘that fool.’”
The source Scobie spoke to added that Charles was “doing his damnedest best” to get positive media attention after ascending the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022; the docuseries premiered just three months later in December and was followed on its heels by another hit to the monarchy: Harry’s memoir, Spare, released in January 2023.
But try as he might to be seen favorably by the press, “no one [was] watching” because of the Netflix docuseries, the source continued. “The King was genuinely sad about the entire situation,” they said. “He was angry but didn’t want people to speak ill of his son in front of him, either. It was a brief moment where he paused and realized how bad things had become.”
Yet, Scobie writes, Charles’ sympathy for the Sussexes “soon disappeared” when the media spotlight shining on them overshadowed his own, adding that Harry & Meghan (the docuseries and the people) “eclipsed” the King “at every turn.”
Despite it all, prior to the release of Endgame on Tuesday, a source speaking to Page Six said that Harry “wants to have a better relationship with Charles. He is his father, after all.”
Rachel Burchfield
