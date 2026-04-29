Queen Camilla's Sweet Gift from Melania Trump Could End Up on Princess Kate's Table

During official royal visits, it’s tradition to exchange gifts that reflect the cultural connections between the two countries, and Queen Camilla and King Charles received some sentimental items from Donald and Melania Trump this week. The Queen’s gift had an especially personal meaning, and it’s one that both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle would love to have on their tables.

During The King and Queen’s visit to the United States, they stopped by the White House’s beehives, viewing a special new hive in the shape of the building. Both King Charles and Queen Camilla are enthusiastic beekeepers, and the sweet theme carried on into both the menu of the state banquet and Camilla’s gift from the first lady.

Queen Camilla received six Tiffany’s English King sterling silver teaspoons along with White House honey to nod to her interest in bees. According to Buckingham Palace, the teaspoons are Tiffany’s interpretation of the “King” designs, which were very popular in England and America in the late 19th century.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla pose with a White House-shaped beehive next to Donald and Melania Trump. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For an extra personal touch, each teaspoon is hand engraved with Queen Camilla’s cypher. The royal guests also enjoyed a beehive-shaped chocolate cake at Tuesday’s state banquet, with the dessert served alongside crème fraîche ice cream topped with White House honey.

Both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle keep their own bees, and Meghan's lifestyle brand, As ever, offers honey as part of its collection of food and beverage products. Queen Camilla has also sold royal honey from her own hives at Fortnum and Mason in London, with all proceeds supporting charity. While Kate hasn't offered her honey for sale, she has shared some during official royal engagements.

Princess Kate wears a beekeeping suit for World Bee Day 2023. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Royal)

The Princess of Wales even donned a beekeeping suit in a photo shared on social media for World Bee Day in 2023, writing, "We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay 🐝

Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy."

Perhaps Queen Camilla will share some of her special American honey with stepdaughter-in-law Kate when she returns to England.