Queen Camilla's Sweet Gift from Melania Trump Could End Up on Princess Kate's Table
The Queen's present would look right at home at Forest Lodge.
During official royal visits, it’s tradition to exchange gifts that reflect the cultural connections between the two countries, and Queen Camilla and King Charles received some sentimental items from Donald and Melania Trump this week. The Queen’s gift had an especially personal meaning, and it’s one that both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle would love to have on their tables.
During The King and Queen’s visit to the United States, they stopped by the White House’s beehives, viewing a special new hive in the shape of the building. Both King Charles and Queen Camilla are enthusiastic beekeepers, and the sweet theme carried on into both the menu of the state banquet and Camilla’s gift from the first lady.
Queen Camilla received six Tiffany’s English King sterling silver teaspoons along with White House honey to nod to her interest in bees. According to Buckingham Palace, the teaspoons are Tiffany’s interpretation of the “King” designs, which were very popular in England and America in the late 19th century.Article continues below
For an extra personal touch, each teaspoon is hand engraved with Queen Camilla’s cypher. The royal guests also enjoyed a beehive-shaped chocolate cake at Tuesday’s state banquet, with the dessert served alongside crème fraîche ice cream topped with White House honey.
Both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle keep their own bees, and Meghan's lifestyle brand, As ever, offers honey as part of its collection of food and beverage products. Queen Camilla has also sold royal honey from her own hives at Fortnum and Mason in London, with all proceeds supporting charity. While Kate hasn't offered her honey for sale, she has shared some during official royal engagements.
The Princess of Wales even donned a beekeeping suit in a photo shared on social media for World Bee Day in 2023, writing, "We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay 🐝
Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy."
Perhaps Queen Camilla will share some of her special American honey with stepdaughter-in-law Kate when she returns to England.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.