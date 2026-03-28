Even King Charles isn't immune to experiencing embarrassing moments at work. On March 27, The King made a solo appearance in Oxford, which resulted in an "awkward" moment, from which he needed to be rescued by an aide who reportedly "rushed" to help him.

As reported by GB News, "King Charles suffered an embarrassing moment during an outing to Oxfordshire, where he toured the facilities of [solar company] Oxford Photovoltaics." The incident occurred when the monarch "unveiled a plaque commemorating the visit, which inadvertently fell to the floor," leaving him "in fits of laughter," the outlet shared.

Luckily, the entire accident was caught on camera, and King Charles's facial expressions were truly a joy to behold.

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King Charles unveils a plaque, only for it to fall to the ground. (Image credit: Kate Green / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Mirror, "King Charles suffer[ed an] awkward blunder during" his latest "royal visit as [a royal] aide rushe[d] to help him." Recalling the incident, the publication shared that when The King "pulled back the silk sheet covering the plaque, which stood on a wooden easel, it accidentally went crashing to the floor."

The outlet reported that the accident "prompted a man from the Oxford-based firm to rush in to pick it up and place to back where it belonged." Everyone present reportedly laughed at the funny moment, and King Charles "quipped the unveiling had been a disaster."

King Charles called the incident a "disaster." (Image credit: Kate Green / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Charles managed to recover from the accident with aplomb, and cracked several jokes with the other people in the room, per reports.

King Charles looks sheepish after his plaque incident. (Image credit: Kate Green / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

As the head of the Royal Family, King Charles is likely accustomed to carrying out public events, some of which might go awry. But it's The King's professionalism in any "awkward" situation that truly sets him apart.

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