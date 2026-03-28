Why Royal Aides "Rushed" to Help King Charles During an "Awkward" and "Embarrassing" Moment

The King called the incident a "disaster."

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King Charles makes an error and drops a plaque and looks embarrassed
(Image credit: Kate Green / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Even King Charles isn't immune to experiencing embarrassing moments at work. On March 27, The King made a solo appearance in Oxford, which resulted in an "awkward" moment, from which he needed to be rescued by an aide who reportedly "rushed" to help him.

As reported by GB News, "King Charles suffered an embarrassing moment during an outing to Oxfordshire, where he toured the facilities of [solar company] Oxford Photovoltaics." The incident occurred when the monarch "unveiled a plaque commemorating the visit, which inadvertently fell to the floor," leaving him "in fits of laughter," the outlet shared.

Luckily, the entire accident was caught on camera, and King Charles's facial expressions were truly a joy to behold.

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King Charles makes an error and drops a plaque and looks embarrassed

King Charles unveils a plaque, only for it to fall to the ground.

(Image credit: Kate Green / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Mirror, "King Charles suffer[ed an] awkward blunder during" his latest "royal visit as [a royal] aide rushe[d] to help him." Recalling the incident, the publication shared that when The King "pulled back the silk sheet covering the plaque, which stood on a wooden easel, it accidentally went crashing to the floor."

The outlet reported that the accident "prompted a man from the Oxford-based firm to rush in to pick it up and place to back where it belonged." Everyone present reportedly laughed at the funny moment, and King Charles "quipped the unveiling had been a disaster."

King Charles makes an error and drops a plaque and looks embarrassed

King Charles called the incident a "disaster."

(Image credit: Kate Green / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Charles managed to recover from the accident with aplomb, and cracked several jokes with the other people in the room, per reports.

King Charles makes an error and drops a plaque and looks embarrassed

King Charles looks sheepish after his plaque incident.

(Image credit: Kate Green / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

As the head of the Royal Family, King Charles is likely accustomed to carrying out public events, some of which might go awry. But it's The King's professionalism in any "awkward" situation that truly sets him apart.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.