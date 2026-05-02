Andy Sachs's Best 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Outfit Styles the Perfect Pair of Straight-Leg Levi's Jeans
Another 'Runway'-worthy look from Anne Hathaway's iconic character.
The long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada sequel has already gifted the world with a ton of unforgettable fashion moments. While everyone from Versace to Balenciaga made an appearance at the red carpet premiere in London, the movie's onscreen outfits are just as enviable. Case in point: Andy Sachs discovering the ideal pair of vintage, light-wash, straight-leg Levi's.
Anne Hathaway's formerly hapless intern has since forged her own path in the world of fashion, made clear by her inimitable closet. In one particular moment, Andy Sachs is seen walking the streets of Manhattan while wearing vintage straight-leg Levi's jeans, cuffed at the ankles.
In recent months, stars such as Rihanna, Zendaya, and Anya Taylor-Joy have all shown their love for cuffed jeans, making Hathaway's onscreen outfit extremely prescient.Article continues below
Miranda Priestly's ex-employee styled her vintage jeans with a sleek brown jacket—Ralph Lauren's sold-out Purple Label Suede Blazer—and a matching bag—Valentino Garavani's Nellcôte Suede Shoulder Bag with Fringe, which retails for $2,950. For footwear, Hathaway was seen wearing a very sold-out pair of Zadig & Voltaire Glimmer Wild Ankle Boots featuring a snakeskin print.
For accessories, Hathaway's character donned a Sabina Savage Silk Twill Scarf and a pair of black L.G.R. Khartoum Sunglasses. But it was the price tag of Sachs's jewelry that really stood out. The iconic character wore a $26,800 Marlo Laz Squash Blossom Bead Choker and a $4,390 Marlo Laz 14K Rose Gold Arrow Rawa Ring, paired with a much more affordable $119 Ottoman Hands Lucia Emerald Cocktail Ring.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 makes one thing perfectly clear: 20 years later, Sachs is a much more confident dresser whose denim choices are bound to inspire onlookers everywhere.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.