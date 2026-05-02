The long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada sequel has already gifted the world with a ton of unforgettable fashion moments. While everyone from Versace to Balenciaga made an appearance at the red carpet premiere in London, the movie's onscreen outfits are just as enviable. Case in point: Andy Sachs discovering the ideal pair of vintage, light-wash, straight-leg Levi's.

Anne Hathaway's formerly hapless intern has since forged her own path in the world of fashion, made clear by her inimitable closet. In one particular moment, Andy Sachs is seen walking the streets of Manhattan while wearing vintage straight-leg Levi's jeans, cuffed at the ankles.

In recent months, stars such as Rihanna, Zendaya, and Anya Taylor-Joy have all shown their love for cuffed jeans, making Hathaway's onscreen outfit extremely prescient.

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Andy Sachs loves vintage straight-leg Levi's. (Image credit: Levi's)

Miranda Priestly's ex-employee styled her vintage jeans with a sleek brown jacket—Ralph Lauren's sold-out Purple Label Suede Blazer—and a matching bag—Valentino Garavani's Nellcôte Suede Shoulder Bag with Fringe, which retails for $2,950. For footwear, Hathaway was seen wearing a very sold-out pair of Zadig & Voltaire Glimmer Wild Ankle Boots featuring a snakeskin print.

Andy Sachs pairs snakeskin boots with straight-leg cuffed jeans. (Image credit: Levi's)

Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Fringed Cross Body Bag $2.95 at Valentino

For accessories, Hathaway's character donned a Sabina Savage Silk Twill Scarf and a pair of black L.G.R. Khartoum Sunglasses. But it was the price tag of Sachs's jewelry that really stood out. The iconic character wore a $26,800 Marlo Laz Squash Blossom Bead Choker and a $4,390 Marlo Laz 14K Rose Gold Arrow Rawa Ring, paired with a much more affordable $119 Ottoman Hands Lucia Emerald Cocktail Ring.

Andy Sachs casually wears luxe jewelry in The Devil Wears Prada 2. (Image credit: Levi's)

The Devil Wears Prada 2 makes one thing perfectly clear: 20 years later, Sachs is a much more confident dresser whose denim choices are bound to inspire onlookers everywhere.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Andy Sachs

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TOPICS Anne Hathaway