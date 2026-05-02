Summer is usually the time when most of us finally put down our neutral nail colors in favor of more vibrant shades, and while funky designs are definitely making their return to the trend cycle, Emily Blunt is reminding me that you can really never go wrong with a nude manicure.

Just in time for The Devil Wears Prada 2 to officially hit theaters, the actress and her co-star, Stanley Tucci, received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. She accepted the honor on April 30, where she wore a white, two-piece skirt set with semi-sheer, lacy material and puffed shoulders. Over the last few weeks, she's been a little more daring with some of her glam, but with the DWP2 press run slowly coming to a close, she kept things slightly more muted this time around with a barely-there makeup look, and instead of wearing a bright, summery nail design, she wore a milky nude manicure. Her longtime manicurist, Julie Kandalec, took to Instagram to share that the exact nude shade she used was Essie's "Wild Nude."

Emily Blunt wears a nude manicure while receiving a star on the Hollywod Walk of Fame. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a pretty big departure from some of the manicures and nail designs Blunt has been wearing throughout the bulk of the sequel's press tour over the last two weeks. She appeared at the London premiere event on April 22 wearing a soft glitter manicure with a gradient effect, and she and Kandalec jazzed it up even more by adding red studs on top. Before that, Blunt really leaned into the press tour's cherry red color scheme by wearing a bright red manicure with floral pearls to the New York City premiere.

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Nude manicures have been having a moment over the last year because they're luxurious and muted at the same time. A nude nail can also go with pretty much anything, not to mention that it's much easier to disguise a grown-out manicure when you're wearing a shade that matches the natural color of your nail beds.

To get a luxurious nude manicure on your own at home, shop some of our favorite nude shades ahead.

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