Kris Jenner Reportedly Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Appear on an Upcoming Episode of ‘The Kardashians’

The Kardashians season four is underway on Hulu, featuring the usual suspects—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, Kris—but could we expect two unexpected guest stars in a future season, perhaps? If Kardashian/Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner has her way, absolutely. OK reports that Jenner wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to appear on the show, for obvious reasons—a lot of people would tune in.

“It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle,” a source said. “It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively too soon.” They continued “Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris. The business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative.”

Marie Claire reported recently that a Kardashian/Meghan collaboration could very much happen; Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland was spotted mingling with Jenner and Kim Kardashian at a recent charity event, and, while they were likely not discussing business, it shows how closely intertwined circles are in Hollywood. For example, OK reports, Meghan is now employing the services of a former bodyguard of Kardashian’s: “These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds,” Steve Stanulis said. “Usually if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought after, not only protection, but also for clout. It looks good.”

It’s impossible to deny that Jenner’s business acumen is top notch, and she could be a great resource to Meghan as she plans her “Hollywood reinvention,” they said. “Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.” This team is mostly comprised of agents from William Morris Endeavor (WME), the agency Meghan signed with earlier this year, who are helping build out “her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships, and more,” WME tweeted back in April.