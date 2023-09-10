Meghan Markle and the Kardashians Against the World? It Could Happen


Recently, two moms of two of the most famous women in the entire world—Kris Jenner and Doria Ragland—met up at a party in L.A., and the world was never the same. Jenner was flanked by Kim Kardashian, one of her five famous daughters, but Ragland’s daughter, Meghan Markle was, unfortunately, not there. (Meghan and her mom did dance the night away at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour not long after, though.) The event was the This Is About Humanity’s fifth annual soiree, and, though Meghan wasn’t on hand, she heard about the Kardashian-Jenner family’s kindness towards her mother and was “touched” by it, The Mirror reports.

A source told the outlet that Ragland had “such a blast” hanging out with Jenner and Kardashian, who were “so friendly and warm towards her,” going “out of their way to make her feel welcome.”

“It meant a lot to Meghan when she heard about it, and it reinforced what she’s felt for a while now—that the Kardashians are a very cool family who have been misjudged and mistreated a lot in the media, just like she and Harry have been,” they said.

It also can’t be understated that the Kardashian-Jenners are power players in media, television, and social media, three realms that Meghan is looking to break deeper into as her career expands and grows. As Meghan reportedly prepares a return to Instagram, she apparently sees “no harm teaming up to share expertise and see where it takes them,” they said.

In addition to the rumored Instagram relaunch, buzz has been spreading for months that Meghan’s shuttered blog, “The Tig,” could be on the verge of a comeback as well. The Mirror reports that “she could make a comeback to the world of social media really soon”—a world that the Kardashian-Jenners know well.

Apparently, it was mutual friend Ellen DeGeneres that put Meghan in touch with the Kardashian-Jenners, and The Mirror reports they have hopped “on Zoom calls to brainstorm on how they can collaborate,” the outlet reports. “Not only have they been speaking via Zoom, but it is claimed that Meghan has met with them in person over the summer.” What’s on the agenda? Reportedly all things fashion and wellness, with anything they team up for set to be “synced to Meghan’s Instagram return,” the outlet reports.

