Meghan Markle Answered a Burning Question We’ve Had for Months When She Attended the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere in Jamaica

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a bit like Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego (remember that show?)—you never really know where around the globe they’re going to pop up next. Last night it was in Jamaica, where they unexpectedly hit the red carpet —Meghan for the first time in 2024—for the premiere of the new biopic Bob Marley: One Love, which celebrates the late reggae singer’s life.

Meghan, as ever, wowed—more about her look in a second—but eyes drifted to the ring finger of her left hand, where it appears that her engagement ring is back on her finger. Though she still wore a gold wedding band, Meghan’s lack of an engagement ring last year sparked concern that her marriage to Harry was in trouble (not so)—last August, Marie Claire reported that the Sussex marriage was fine, and the ring was “being fixed.”

The engagement ring was absent last May while she was at the Women of Vision Awards in New York City; it remained absent in September, when Meghan attended the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, alongside her husband. But it appears to be back now, based off of a photo posted to X (Twitter, same difference) by Marlene Malahoo Forte, Jamaica’s minister of legal and constitutional affairs. So now you can breathe easy, people. Like we told you—all is well.

In addition to her stunning ring, Meghan epitomized elegance last night in a bespoke Carolina Herrera black Chalet silk skirt, “which she paired with either a black tank top or a black bodysuit with a wide neckline and open back,” The Daily Express reports. She paired the look with a Jimmy Choo clutch, Jennifer Meyer large 18K gold hammered disc earrings, her Cartier “Love” bangle, and a Lorraine Schwartz emerald cut diamond pinky ring.

But all eyes were on her wedding ring stack, featuring the engagement ring from Harry, which he presented to her in 2017. The center diamond on the ring is originally from Botswana, a country that played an integral part in their early love story. Two diamonds on either side of it come from the collection of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. “The ring is yellow gold, because that’s [her] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds [on] either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this—on this crazy journey together,” Harry told the BBC in the couple’s post-engagement interview in November 2017.

Meghan, for her part, called the ring “incredible,” and added “everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Diana’s stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mom—it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us.”

Since 2017, the ring has undergone slight transformations, like its original yellow gold band being swapped with a thinner pavé setting after the birth of Prince Archie in May 2019.

Bob Marley: One Love hits theaters on February 14, by the way—and apparently has the Sussex stamp of approval.