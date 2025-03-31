Meghan Markle Makes Major Announcement About Her New Brand's Launch Amid Harry's Charity Turmoil
Get ready to add to cart.
Meghan Markle has been teasing the launch of her new lifestyle brand for the past year, but on Monday, March 31, her company sent a newsletter revealing some big news. The Duchess of Sussex's As ever products will be available "this week," per the royal's email—with the exciting release happening amid some serious drama regarding Prince Harry's African charity, Sentebale.
The Duchess of Sussex originally announced she'd be releasing a homewares and lifestyle line called American Riviera Orchard in early 2024, but along the way, she faced some trademark setbacks. In February 2025, Meghan shifted gears by revealing the company would now be called As ever and would launch this spring.
"Ever since I can remember, I've been dreaming up easy ways to elevate the everyday into the exceptional," the Duchess of Sussex wrote in her March 31 newsletter. "I always knew that I wanted to turn these ideas into something real, and to make beautiful items that spark connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments."
She added that As ever will "mimic the magic" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito, California hometown "in a way you can recreate at home." The duchess continued, "I'm so excited to introduce the As ever collection to you this week."
The products will be available on As ever's website, with the first collection offering items such as limited-edition wildflower honey, herbal teas, shortbread cookie and cake mixes and the flower sprinkles the Duchess of Sussex used liberally throughout her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
And "of course, you'll find the raspberry spread that started it all," Meghan wrote in her newsletter, referring to her often-discussed jam.
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found themselves in the middle of a turbulent battle with Dr. Sophie Chandauka, chair of Sentebale, the charity Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho founded in honor of their late mothers. Both princes stepped down from the organization they created last week, calling the decision "unthinkable."
"With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as Patrons of the organization until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same," the princes said in the statement. "It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."
In an Interview with Sky News on Sunday, March 30, Chandauka—who accused Harry of "harassment and bullying at scale" with his resignation statement— said she was asked to release a statement defending the duchess after a mixup regarding where they stood on stage at the 2024 Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Challenge. "I said I wouldn't. Not because I didn't care about the duchess, but because I knew what would happen if I did so, number one. And number two, because we cannot be an extension of the Sussexes," she said.
However, a source close to Sentebale's patrons and board told People that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso's "decision to exit the charity was based on Chandauka's handling of the charity’s finances" and not any personal drama.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
