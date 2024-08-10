Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard Experiences Trademark Setback

Meghan Markle has reportedly hit a slight snag after trying to trademark her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

According to an exclusive report from The Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex attempted to "trademark the name of her service," American Riviera Orchard, for "international use" prior to launching the brand next year.

Unfortunately, according to the publication, Markle's application allegedly included a "number of irregularities which needed to be corrected" in order to be properly processed.

"The U.S. Patents and Trademarks Office has notified the Sussex's lawyers of various issues," the publication reports, "including incorrect classification of yoga blankets, picnic baskets, and recipe books."

The Daily Mail alleges the agency informed the royals that "fees are due to various bodies around the world to register the trademark" that allegedly total over $11,000.

Meghan Markle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle announced the eventual launch of her new lifestyle brand back in March, teasing fans with a strawberry jam influencer campaign (and a dash of raspberry jam and dog biscuit controversy ).

Shortly after, according to the Tatler, the company was reportedly dipping its toes in the wine pool by including a rosé as part of the brand's product list.

"To complement the reported wine launch, it’s expected that other products in the initial tranche of releases will be drinking and serving ware, bar essentials, and other products related to hosting and entertaining,” The Daily Mail reported at the time. “We can expect items in classic, but expensive, style.”

Per the Tatler, rosé is Markle's "drink of choice."

“She even drank it on her first date with Prince Harry at Soho House back in 2016," the publication reported. “Meghan is also reported to enjoy a frosé, which is made by freezing wine and blending it into a slushie with strawberries and icing sugar for added sweetness.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle has also been teasing the launch of her new brand by sending specific American Riviera Orchard products to prominent Hollywood A-listers, including but certainly not limited to: Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, Serena Williams and Dora Ragland.

Other powerful influencers, actresses and models have been sent some American Riviera Orchard jam, including Abigail Spencer, Tracy Ellis Ross, Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Kris Jenner.

A source close to Markle confirmed to The Daily Mail that the Duchess of Sussex and her brand have "received several Notices of Irregularity requesting clarifications on goods and services" regarding her trademark petition.

"Such requests are typical and entirely expected when filing international applications due to the differences between international and U.S. standards and classifications," the publication adds.

In other words, the alleged snafu is not likely to delay Markle's lifestyle brand launch.