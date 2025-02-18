The Deeper Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Reimagined Brand, As Ever
"This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language," the Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram.
Meghan Markle said farewell to American Riviera Orchard and hello to As Ever on Feb. 17, announcing on Instagram that she'd shifted gears with her upcoming lifestyle brand. But while the new name might come as a surprise, it's been hidden in plain sight all along.
In March 2024, the Duchess of Sussex dropped the news that she was launching a collection of homeware and lifestyle products to be called American Riviera Orchard. She sent jars of homemade jam to a number of famous faces last spring, but after news of some trademark delays, all was quiet on the ARO front...until now.
"The cat’s out of the bag," Markle said in a laid-back outdoor video shared on her new Instagram account. "I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about."
As for the name switch, the duchess—who wore a meaningful red heart pendant in the Reel— explained that while American Riviera Orchard was "a nickname for Santa Barbara" and "a great name," it was restricting. She continued that ARO felt like it "limited" her "to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."
The Duchess of Sussex will launch her Netflix show With Love, Meghan on March 4, and she explained that the streaming service will also partner with her on As Ever.
She continued that "Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever."
Those who follow Markle on Instagram know this is how she always signs off her posts—a clever way of teasing the brand without anyone knowing for the past month.
As Ever is also an extension of her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.
"As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do," the duchess said in her video. "And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."
While there's not an official launch date for As Ever just as yet, the trademark application obtained by Marie Claire lists a variety of goods such ranging from gardening shears to candle holders to pet accessories—and as ever, jam.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
