Today, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance alongside Prince Harry at the Sentebale Polo Cup. The Duchess of Sussex wore a navy Carolina Herrera dress and carried a J. Crew clutch (currently on sale for $35!) to the event. This is also the first time we've seen her in sunglasses since she became a royal.

The annual Sentebale Polo Cup, created with Harry's Sentebale charity, raises money for children and young people in Africa who have HIV. Harry and Meghan received support at the event from close friends and family, including famous polo player Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier—both who attended Harry and Meghan's wedding back in May. Mark Dyer, Prince Harry's close friend, and Zara and Mike Tindall, Harry's first cousins, also attended the match.

There was a lot of hand-holding and touching between Harry and Meghan during the event, and this is the first time they've done a step-and-repeat together following the wedding. Honestly, their entire body language looks exactly like it did during Meghan's pre-royal life. Perhaps it's because the Queen isn't around?

Meghan has been enjoying sporting events this summer. She recently attended Wimbledon with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and cheered on one of her best friends, Serena Williams. Meghan looks quite different compared to when she made an appearance at last year's tennis match before she married Prince Harry. The biggest game-changer, of course, is having Kate by her side joking and laughing together during the event.

Now we just need Harry, Meghan, Kate, and William to make more appearances together.