Meghan Markle's As Ever Lineup Will Include One Fanciful Product Used on Her Netflix Show
You're going to want to use it on everything.
Meghan Markle's long-awaited lifestyle brand, As ever, will launch this spring, and to celebrate the premiere of her new show With Love, Meghan, Netflix has announced the duchess's first lineup of products—including one item she uses on practically everything in her series.
To coincide with With Love, Meghan's March 4 premiere, the streaming giant shared the eight products from the Duchess of Sussex's "inaugural collection." Per Netflix, As ever's lineup includes items "that Meghan has personally developed over the past year, drawing on her years of home cooking and entertaining."
One item that I was personally curious about while watching the show? Edible flower sprinkles. The duchess seemed to shake these crushed up flowers on every dish she made during the show, so I was pleased to see Meghan's favorite flower sprinkles are included in the first drop of products.
Of course, the Duchess of Sussex's famous raspberry jam is also included in the collection—although I learned while watching With Love, Meghan that to be officially called jam, a product needs to have an equal amount of sugar and fruit, making hers technically considered preserves.
Along with the raspberry spread, fans can buy crêpe mix, shortbread cookie mix with flower sprinkles and three types of tea (herbal lemon ginger, herbal peppermint and herbal hibiscus).
During the first episode of With Love, Meghan, she engages in a bit of beekeeping—and even makes candles out of the beeswax from her hive—and a limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb is among As ever's offerings.
Pricing has not yet been announced, but according to Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex's new brand "will introduce new items seasonally" and products will be available on As ever's website.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Women Over 60 On Why Great Fashion Isn’t Just a Formula
These eight style icons prove that age-appropriate fashion is a myth.
By Emma Childs Published
-
New Details About When Taylor & Travis Started Dating Emerge From...Wes from 'The Challenge'??
Reality competition legend AND nosy neighbor.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Kaia Gerber Styles Her New Trench Coat With Celebrity-Favorite Flats
The model seems to have added two new staple pieces to her wardrobe.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Lilibet Takes Cleaning Very Seriously, According to Mom Meghan Markle
Like mother, like daughter.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Makes a Brief but Meaningful Appearance in Netflix's 'With Love, Meghan'
The Duke of Sussex requests a mimosa as he supports wife Meghan Markle at an important event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Dedicates 'With Love, Meghan' to Her Late Rescue Dog Guy, and He Appears Throughout the Series
Viewers will see the sweet beagle sitting in the corner of the kitchen while his mom works.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle's Career as a Cocktail Waitress Was Cut Short When She Hilariously Messed Up a Drink Order
"They're like, 'Let's have you go back to being a coat check girl.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Surprises Fans at "Magical" 'With Love, Meghan' Launch Event in New York
"The girls that have been supporting me for nearly a decade!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Celebrate Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show With an Amazing Gift
The little royals paid tribute to their mom's success in the sweetest way.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Her Royal Wedding Cake During ‘With Love, Meghan’
The duchess looked back on her special day in the first episode of her new Netflix show.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Tells Mindy Kaling She Goes by "Sussex Now" When It Comes to Her Royal Last Name
The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her "little family name."
By Kristin Contino Published