Meghan Markle's As Ever Lineup Will Include One Fanciful Product Used on Her Netflix Show

You're going to want to use it on everything.

Meghan Markle wearing a beige short sleeved sweater cutting lemons on a table in a white kitchen
(Image credit: Jenna Peffley/Netflix)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Meghan Markle's long-awaited lifestyle brand, As ever, will launch this spring, and to celebrate the premiere of her new show With Love, Meghan, Netflix has announced the duchess's first lineup of products—including one item she uses on practically everything in her series.

To coincide with With Love, Meghan's March 4 premiere, the streaming giant shared the eight products from the Duchess of Sussex's "inaugural collection." Per Netflix, As ever's lineup includes items "that Meghan has personally developed over the past year, drawing on her years of home cooking and entertaining."

One item that I was personally curious about while watching the show? Edible flower sprinkles. The duchess seemed to shake these crushed up flowers on every dish she made during the show, so I was pleased to see Meghan's favorite flower sprinkles are included in the first drop of products.

Of course, the Duchess of Sussex's famous raspberry jam is also included in the collection—although I learned while watching With Love, Meghan that to be officially called jam, a product needs to have an equal amount of sugar and fruit, making hers technically considered preserves.

Boxes and jars of Meghan Markle's As Ever products such as jam and cookie mix sitting on a cream background

As ever's first collection of products has been revealed by Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

A white plate with donuts covered in flower sprinkles sitting on a wooden table

Markle shared a photo of flower-sprinkled donuts on her Instagram account March 4.

(Image credit: Instagram/Meghan Markle)

Along with the raspberry spread, fans can buy crêpe mix, shortbread cookie mix with flower sprinkles and three types of tea (herbal lemon ginger, herbal peppermint and herbal hibiscus).

During the first episode of With Love, Meghan, she engages in a bit of beekeeping—and even makes candles out of the beeswax from her hive—and a limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb is among As ever's offerings.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but according to Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex's new brand "will introduce new items seasonally" and products will be available on As ever's website.

TOPICS
Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸