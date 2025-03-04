Meghan Markle's As Ever Lineup Will Include One Fanciful Product Used on Her Netflix Show

Meghan Markle's long-awaited lifestyle brand, As ever, will launch this spring, and to celebrate the premiere of her new show With Love, Meghan, Netflix has announced the duchess's first lineup of products—including one item she uses on practically everything in her series.

To coincide with With Love, Meghan's March 4 premiere, the streaming giant shared the eight products from the Duchess of Sussex's "inaugural collection." Per Netflix, As ever's lineup includes items "that Meghan has personally developed over the past year, drawing on her years of home cooking and entertaining."

One item that I was personally curious about while watching the show? Edible flower sprinkles. The duchess seemed to shake these crushed up flowers on every dish she made during the show, so I was pleased to see Meghan's favorite flower sprinkles are included in the first drop of products.

Of course, the Duchess of Sussex's famous raspberry jam is also included in the collection—although I learned while watching With Love, Meghan that to be officially called jam, a product needs to have an equal amount of sugar and fruit, making hers technically considered preserves.

As ever's first collection of products has been revealed by Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Markle shared a photo of flower-sprinkled donuts on her Instagram account March 4. (Image credit: Instagram/Meghan Markle)

Along with the raspberry spread, fans can buy crêpe mix, shortbread cookie mix with flower sprinkles and three types of tea (herbal lemon ginger, herbal peppermint and herbal hibiscus).

During the first episode of With Love, Meghan, she engages in a bit of beekeeping—and even makes candles out of the beeswax from her hive—and a limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb is among As ever's offerings.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but according to Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex's new brand "will introduce new items seasonally" and products will be available on As ever's website.

