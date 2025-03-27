Why Prince Harry Is So "Torn Apart" Over Resigning From His Charity

The Duke of Sussex co-founded Sentebale in honor of his mother in 2006.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso at Sentebale’s Mamohato Children’s Centre in Maseru, Lesotho in October 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
For nearly 20 years, Prince Harry has been working with his charity Sentebale, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The charity helps children who have been diagnosed with HIV and AIDS, and it was founded in honor of Harry and Prince Seeiso's late mothers, both of whom participated in charity work themselves. Now, though, Harry and Seeiso have both suddenly resigned from the charity amid conflict within the organization. And according to someone close to the situation, the decision has left both men "torn apart" at the idea that they are abandoning the children they supported.

As reported by People, on March 26, Harry and Seeiso released a joint statement explaining that they were resigning and were "in shock that we have to do this." According to their statement, there is a conflict between the chair of the board, Dr Sophie Chandauka, who was appointed in 2023, and the trustees. Chandauka filed a lawsuit against the charity after being asked to step down by the trustees.

The two princes continued, "With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organization until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same. It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."

The charity is being investigated by the U.K.'s Charity Commission. In a statement published by People, Chandauka said in part, "There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct." She also said that she was "a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir." U.K. publication The Times reports that these claims have been "strenuously denied."

Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry, Sophie Chandauka, and Lawrence Khong Kin Hoong at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Singapore on August 12, 2023

Prince Harry and Dr. Sophie Chandauka—photographed here with Nacho Figueras and Lawrence Khong Kin Hoong—both attended a Sentebale charity polo match in August 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview The Times, Dr. Kelello Lerotholi—Seeiso's cousin, a now-ex-trustee who has worked with the charity since its founding in 2006—said he was "worried about the emotional well-being of both princes" in light of their resignation.

"I think given their commitment to the welfare of kids, they are torn apart at the thought of looking like they’re abandoning them when they know that they’re not abandoning them," Lerotholi said.

In their statement, Harry and Seeiso made their feelings about the children clear.

"Nearly 20 years ago, we founded Sentebale in honor of our mothers," they wrote. "Sentebale means 'forget-me-not' in Sesotho, the local language of Lesotho, and it’s what we’ve always promised for the young people we've served through this charity. Today is no different."

Lerotholi said that he thinks it's possible that Seeiso and Harry—who he views as "family"—could eventually regain control of Sentebale. "They’re not adverse to working for the kids. That is their commitment and that’s what they want to see happen," he told The Times.

For now, everyone involved must wait on the outcome of Chandauka's lawsuit and the Charity Commission's investigation.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso at Sentebale's Mamohato Children's Centre in Maseru, Lesotho in October 2024
